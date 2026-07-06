Federal workers demand N300,000 minimum wage, payment of outstanding arrears

The Federal Workers Forum (FWF) has called on the Federal Government to approve a N300,000 national minimum wage, while also demanding the immediate payment of outstanding wage awards, salary arrears and other worker entitlements.

The Federal Workers Forum (FWF) has called on the Federal Government to approve a N300,000 national minimum wage, while also demanding the immediate payment of outstanding wage awards, salary arrears and other worker entitlements.

The demand was made on Monday by the National Coordinator of the Forum, Andrew Emelieze, in a statement issued in Abuja.

The group also urged the government to settle the outstanding two-month wage award owed to federal workers since June 2024, pay the arrears of the 40% peculiar allowance, and complete the implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage, including all outstanding salary arrears arising from its implementation.

What they are saying

The Forum said the current salaries earned by federal workers are no longer sustainable given Nigeria’s rising cost of living, urging President Bola Tinubu to immediately review the country’s wage structure.

“We reiterate our recommendation for a minimum wage of N300,000 and a maximum wage of N1.5 million for officers on Grade Level 17. We await an immediate response from Mr President.”

The group also called on the Federal Government to fulfil its outstanding financial commitments to workers, saying several approved benefits are yet to be fully paid.

“We remind the Federal Government of its outstanding obligations to federal workers, including the two-month wage award, peculiar allowance arrears, and the full implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage.”

More insights

Beyond wage demands, the Forum raised concerns over the welfare of personnel in Nigeria’s correctional service, alleging that many officers are forced to purchase official uniforms, boots, belts, rank badges and other work equipment using personal funds.

The group also alleged that officers sitting for promotion examinations contribute money for the welfare of examiners, claiming similar practices occur within the Federal Fire Service.

Consequently, it called for an independent investigation into the alleged extortion during promotion exercises and demanded improved welfare for correctional officers and other paramilitary personnel.

Emelieze further described conditions in Nigeria’s correctional centres as deplorable, citing overcrowding, poor feeding, disease outbreaks and the prolonged detention of awaiting-trial inmates.

According to him, the conditions pose serious health risks to inmates, correctional personnel and neighbouring communities.

The Forum also urged the Federal Government to decongest correctional facilities through the prerogative of mercy and general amnesty for inmates who have spent more than five years awaiting trial, while advocating reforms to ensure criminal trials are concluded within one year.

What you should know

The latest demand comes amid growing calls by labour groups for a fresh review of Nigeria’s minimum wage in response to rising inflation and the increasing cost of living.

In June, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Workers Forum rejected proposals for a N100,000 national minimum wage, arguing that the amount was insufficient to meet the economic realities facing Nigerian workers.

Earlier, in May, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State Council urged the Lagos State Government to increase the state’s minimum wage from N85,000 to N225,000, citing mounting inflationary pressures and the declining purchasing power of workers.

President Bola Tinubu signed the National Minimum Wage Act, 2024, approving a N70,000 national minimum wage on July 18, 2024. The legislation also introduced a provision requiring the national minimum wage to be reviewed every three years, replacing the previous five-year review cycle.