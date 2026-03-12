The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) says it has resolved more than 11,000 consumer rights violation cases and recovered over N860 million for residents in the last five years.

The disclosure was made by the agency’s General Manager, Afolabi Solebo, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a roadshow held in Lagos to commemorate the World Consumer Rights Day.

Solebo led the staff of the agency on a sensitisation walk from the Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa through Allen Roundabout to Shoprite Shopping Mall as part of activities aimed at raising awareness about consumer rights.

The event formed part of activities marking World Consumer Rights Day, observed globally every March 15 to promote consumer protection and awareness.

What they are saying

Solebo said the agency remained committed to ensuring that consumers in Lagos receive value for money and satisfaction from products and services purchased.

“Consumers must get value for money and satisfaction for whatever products they buy or services rendered,” he said.

He stressed that residents should not remain silent when their rights are violated, noting that LASCOPA exists to ensure that businesses operate fairly and that consumers can seek redress when treated unfairly.

“There is nothing like ‘no refund policy’. If you are not satisfied with a product or service, you have the right to seek redress,” he added.

More insights

Solebo said the agency handles a large number of consumer complaints annually, with an average of at least 2,000 cases treated every year across various sectors of the economy.

“Averagely, we treat nothing less than 2,000 cases of consumer rights violations each year,” he said.

According to him, the agency has handled over 12,000 cases of consumer rights violations in the last five years, with more than 11,000 successfully resolved through mediation and negotiations.

“If we recovered over N860 million through negotiations in Lagos, it shows that consumers are winning and will continue to win, particularly in Lagos,” Solebo said.

He added that consumer complaints handled by the agency span sectors such as electricity, banking, online transactions, logistics, transportation, hospitality, education and healthcare services.

What you should know

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency is the government body responsible for protecting consumer rights and promoting fair trade practices in Lagos State. The agency was established to address complaints from consumers, mediate disputes between businesses and customers, and ensure compliance with consumer protection laws.

Beyond resolving disputes and recovering funds for affected residents, LASCOPA also serves as a regulatory watchdog against harmful goods and unfair business practices in the state.

In January 2024, Nairametrics reported that LASCOPA issued a public advisory warning consumers about the production of the popular fried plantain snack known as plantain chips after a viral image allegedly showed a vendor adding polythene, commonly referred to as ‘rubber,’ into hot vegetable oil during the frying process. The agency raised concerns about the potential health risks such practices could pose to unsuspecting consumers.

The agency has also taken enforcement actions against businesses found violating consumer protection regulations. In 2022, LASCOPA sealed Cynosure Associate Super Stores after expired products were discovered displayed on its shelves for sale.