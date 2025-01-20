The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) is urging the government to either regularize the status of illegal expatriates in Nigeria or ensure their removal from the workforce.

The call comes amid growing concerns over the number of undocumented foreign workers occupying jobs meant for Nigerians, a situation NECA warns could undermine local employment opportunities and pose security risks.

Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, NECA’s Director-General, raised the alarm in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

His comments follow a recent disclosure by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, that 90% of expatriates in roles intended for Nigerians lack valid work permits.

“This comment by the honourable minister affirms the huge job facing the ministry, as there is need for urgent reversal of this trend.

“While expatriates with legal work permits should be protected and given necessary guarantees, those without work permits should be made to either regularise their papers or guided out of the country, “ he said.

Oyerinde emphasized the importance of safeguarding the Nigerian workforce, calling for the immediate regularization of expatriates operating without permits or their removal from the country. “Expatriates with valid permits deserve protection and guarantees, but those without the proper documentation must either comply with legal requirements or exit Nigeria,” he said.

What NLC said

The issue has also drawn attention from labour leaders. Eustace James, Senior Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), highlighted the need for a balanced approach that protects the rights of all workers, both Nigerian and expatriate.

“Whether called expatriates or migrant workers, they have rights, and government must pursue providing legal pathways for them to become documented.

“We must advocate protection of Nigerians working outside Nigeria and non-Nigerians working in Nigeria, “ he said.

James urged government agencies to enhance the enforcement of migration and labour regulations, ensuring compliance and curbing malpractices by border management personnel.

He also stressed the importance of addressing irregularities that enable undocumented workers to remain in Nigeria.

What to know

The concerns raised by NECA and NLC point to broader systemic issues within Nigeria’s labor and migration frameworks.

While the protection of documented expatriates is necessary, critics argue that lax enforcement of existing laws has contributed to an influx of undocumented workers, further straining the country’s labor market.

This debate comes at a time when Nigeria faces high unemployment rates and increasing pressure to create opportunities for its burgeoning population.

Experts say the government must balance protecting local jobs with fostering an environment that respects labor rights and encourages fair migration practices.