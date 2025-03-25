The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a three-month grace period, starting May 1, 2025, for irregular migrants to regularize their status, after which a nationwide crackdown will commence on August 1, 2025.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during a meeting with the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) on Tuesday in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Tunji-Ojo emphasized the importance of adhering to immigration protocols and urged migrants to take advantage of the grace period to avoid legal consequences.

“…So by August 1, there will be a strict clampdown on irregular immigrants in the country. We hope that people will take advantage of the three-month grace period to regularize and subject themselves to established immigration protocols,” the minister stated.

He further revealed that the Federal Government has introduced a new Expatriate Administration System (EAS), set to take effect on May 1, 2025.

This system is designed to enhance the management of expatriates in Nigeria, ensuring strict compliance with immigration laws. Enforcement of the EAS will begin on August 1, 2025.

Additionally, the government announced an immigration amnesty programme to encourage irregular migrants to regularize their status within the three-month grace period.

This initiative aims to promote transparency and accountability within Nigeria’s immigration framework.

More insights

The Minister of Interior issued a stern warning to companies that obstruct the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) from performing its mandated duties. He emphasized that such actions would no longer be condoned and reassured the public that strict measures would be taken against any organizations found to be in violation of immigration laws.

He stated that the government is determined to ensure that the NIS can carry out its responsibilities without interference, thereby strengthening compliance across the country.

To further enhance sustainability and promote compliance, Tunji-Ojo revealed that the government has reviewed fees associated with certain citizenship and business activities.

These adjustments aim to streamline processes and foster accountability. While the specifics of the revised fees are yet to be disclosed, the government has assured that a detailed breakdown will be made available soon.

By introducing these measures, the government seeks to create a more transparent and efficient immigration system that benefits both residents and businesses.

Migrants and companies are strongly encouraged to align with these policies and take necessary actions before the August 1 enforcement deadline, which marks a significant step in the administration’s efforts to uphold the nation’s immigration laws.