The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Monday, 31st March and Tuesday, 1st April 2025, as public holidays to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The statement, signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, conveyed the Minister’s warm wishes and urged all Muslims to embrace the virtues cultivated during Ramadan- self-discipline, compassion, generosity, and peace.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, emphasised the significance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity as key elements in fostering a harmonious society.

The Minister further encouraged Nigerians to use the festive period for prayer, focusing on the nation’s peace, stability, and prosperity.

He hoped that Eid-el-Fitr’s joyous occasion would catalyze unity and cooperation, bridging divides across religious and ethnic lines.

Tunji-Ojo also called on citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity—keeping in line with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the minister sent Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful and prayed that the season’s blessings would bring happiness, success, and fulfillment to everyone.

