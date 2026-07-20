Senegal’s President Bassirou Faye elected ECOWAS Chairman

Senegal’s President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has been elected Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), succeeding Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio.

Senegal’s President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has been elected Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), succeeding Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio.

Faye emerged as the new leader of the regional bloc at the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Sierra Leone on Sunday.

He takes over from President Bio, who assumed the chairmanship in June 2025 after succeeding Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, whose two-term tenure as ECOWAS Chairman ended at the 67th Ordinary Session of the Authority in Abuja.

What they are saying

Speaking after the handover, President Bio described his tenure as a privilege, expressing confidence in the new chairman’s ability to lead the regional body through a critical period.

“After fulfilling my mandatory one-year term as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority, I am delighted to pass the mantle of leadership to my younger brother, His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal,” Bio said.

“Leading our Community through such defining moments has been a profound privilege. As I hand over this responsibility, I extend my best wishes to the incoming Chairman.”

More insights

Faye assumes leadership of ECOWAS at a pivotal moment for the bloc, which continues to grapple with security threats, democratic challenges, and regional fragmentation.

The new chairman takes office amid ongoing concerns over terrorism, political instability, and the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from the regional organisation.

At 46, Faye is among Africa’s youngest heads of state and is widely expected to inject fresh momentum into efforts aimed at strengthening governance, accountability, youth participation, and institutional reforms within ECOWAS.

Analysts will be watching closely to see how his administration navigates the bloc’s evolving political and security landscape while seeking to rebuild regional cohesion.

The summit also ushered in a leadership change at the ECOWAS Commission, with Biram Diop appointed as President of the Commission, replacing Dr. Omar Touray.

The appointments form part of broader efforts to reposition the regional body and strengthen its institutions amid growing economic and geopolitical challenges.

What you should know

The leadership transition comes shortly after President Bola Tinubu urged ECOWAS member states to transform West Africa from a predominantly consumer-driven market into a production-based economy capable of driving industrialisation, trade expansion, and sustainable growth.

Tinubu made the call during the inauguration of the new ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, where he described the facility as a symbol of resilience, renewal, and the region’s commitment to shared prosperity.

According to the Nigerian President, reducing dependence on imported goods and strengthening local production capacity are essential for achieving long-term economic independence and prosperity across West Africa.