The Federal Government has announced that it has issued more than 3.5 million passports in less than two years, while saving over N1 billion annually through ongoing reforms in the system.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Tuesday during the inauguration of a new passport front office by the ministry in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo explained that the reforms align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to boost efficiency, security, and overall service delivery.

He added that the ministry had fully automated the upload of breeder documents, such as birth and marriage certificates, previously costing the government N1 billion annually.

“This is a major reform. We no longer pay contractors for services that Nigerians can now perform themselves. The money remains within the government,” he said.

He also revealed that 3,080,141 passports were issued locally and 466,117 in the diaspora since August 2023.

Backlog cleared, global standards adopted

The minister also revealed that the administration inherited over 200,000 backlogged passport applications and a debt of nearly N20 billion

He confirmed that both the backlog and debt had been completely cleared since taking office.

“We have ended passport scarcity. Never again will Nigerians queue endlessly or be denied access to identification,” he said.

The minister further announced that enhanced e-passport centres had increased from 26 to 44 nationwide, and from five to 47 overseas.

Tunji-Ojo said all passport offices now issue harmonized enhanced passports in accordance with global best practices.

“We inherited a system with inconsistent passport types, which affected credibility. Now, every Nigerian passport is ICAO-compliant and globally verifiable,” he stated.

Digital access for public servants

Speaking on the new passport front office, Tunji-Ojo said it expands access and strengthens document integrity through digital processes.

He described the launch as a significant step in easing access to travel documents for public servants.

He lamented that until 2023, the Interior Ministry supervising NIS lacked a passport office of its own.

He noted that the new central personalization centre, with modern technology from Iris Smart Technologies, would be operational by August.

He commended Iris Smart Technologies for providing advanced equipment at no cost to the government.

Policy shifts to full digital processing by July 31

In a policy shift, the minister declared that by July 31, all SEPAC and TWP applications must be completed online.

He warned that manual processing would be outlawed from that date.

“This government must know what it’s selling and to whom. Biometrics and transparency are non-negotiable. We are not in 1925; this is 2025.

“Manual processing will be prohibited. We must collect biometrics and data from all applicants for national security,” he added.

Ministry commits to transparency and innovation

Tunji-Ojo said these reforms show the government’s dedication to digital governance, transparency, and efficient service delivery.

He praised Iris Smart Technologies for supplying workstations and biometric tools for the new passport office free of charge.

The same partner, he said, installed modern personalization equipment at the NIS headquarters, also at no cost to the government.

He appreciated ministry directors and technical teams, urging their continued support for improving service and public trust.