The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced plans to shut down health facilities operating with unqualified medical staff as part of a broader reform in the state’s health sector.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ekem John, made this known during a Health Sector Town Hall Meeting held on Sunday in Uyo.

He said the move is aimed at ensuring healthcare delivery is handled by trained professionals, thereby safeguarding the health and well-being of citizens.

Dr. John disclosed that Governor Umo Eno had directed the Ministry of Health to strictly enforce relevant regulations and eliminate illegal practices threatening public health.

“In Akwa Ibom today, there is rampant medical quackery, with even tailors passing themselves off as medical doctors,” the commissioner said.

To tackle the situation, he said the state has inaugurated a joint task force team mandated to combat the circulation of fake and counterfeit drugs, monitor private health facilities, and root out unqualified practitioners in the sector.

Reregistration of private hospitals, labs, and pharmacies begins

As part of the reform, the state government will soon commence the re-registration of all private hospitals, laboratories, and pharmaceutical outlets.

Dr. John explained that a revised guideline for private medical practice is being developed and will be published soon.

“All private hospitals in the state must be reregistered. We will publish the guidelines, and all hospitals will be given a time span to comply,” he stated.

Reforms to restore public confidence in healthcare

Dr. John said the move to shut down unqualified health facilities would help restore citizens’ confidence in the state’s healthcare system and ensure strict adherence to ethical standards across both private and public health institutions.

As part of the broader reforms, he announced that the state government would, in August, commission two new medical-grade oxygen plants at the General Hospital, Ukpum Abak, and Emmanuel General Hospital, Eket. These will replace the use of industrial oxygen in public health facilities.

The commissioner also commended Governor Umo Eno for involving key stakeholders in shaping the development of the proposed Ibom International Hospital, saying the inclusive approach would enhance the project’s impact and sustainability.

What you should know

Akwa Ibom State operates more than 400 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) alongside several general hospitals, although many of these facilities are still in need of upgrades to meet modern healthcare standards.

In recent years, the government has made efforts to renovate some of these PHCs through the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, but access remains a challenge in rural communities.

The Ibom Specialist Hospital, once envisioned as a flagship facility for medical tourism, has experienced operational setbacks.

However, the government is now actively working to revitalise it. In addition, plans are underway for the development of Ibom International Hospital to strengthen the state’s capacity for advanced, tertiary-level healthcare.

To improve critical care infrastructure, the state will soon commission two new medical-grade oxygen plants at General Hospital Ukpum Abak and Emmanuel General Hospital in Eket.

Akwa Ibom is also aligning with national health goals through the implementation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF). These programs focus on improving maternal and child health, expanding immunisation coverage, and ensuring access to essential medicines for vulnerable populations.

In a bid to make healthcare more affordable and accessible, especially for people in the informal sector, the state is rolling out the Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Scheme (AKSHIA).