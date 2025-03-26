Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has inaugurated a five-day digital training program for 40,000 civil servants and local government staff in Makurdi, the state capital.

The initiative aims to enhance data protection, e-governance tools, and ICT skills among the state workforce.

The event also marked the launch of four key digital platforms, including the Benue State Government Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) and Innovation Support Portal.

Governor Alia highlighted the significance of digital transformation in governance in improving service delivery.

“These initiatives are empowering people, enhancing transparency, and embracing the possibilities of a digitally-driven economy while fostering a future-ready civil service that adapts to a rapidly evolving world,” he said.

He also acknowledged the support of various partners, including the Digital Bridge Institute, the Benue State Digital Infrastructure Company, the National Data Protection Commission, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Galaxy Backbone Ltd., and the Office of the Head of Service.

Fostering technological growth

The Managing Director and CEO of Benue Digital Infrastructure Company (BDIC), Terwase Hembaor Gbande, highlighted past initiatives, including a partnership with Microsoft Corporation to train 10,000 Benue youths on ICT and the establishment of the Benue Fashion and ICT Hub.

Gbande also listed the four newly launched e-governance platforms:

Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) – A system for efficient document processing, storage, and retrieval within government ministries and agencies.

– A system for efficient document processing, storage, and retrieval within government ministries and agencies. Benue State Geographic Information Systems (BENGIS) Portal – A digital tool designed to streamline land management services and reduce bureaucratic delays.

– A digital tool designed to streamline land management services and reduce bureaucratic delays. Benue Youth Startup and Innovation Support Portal – A platform aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs through mentorship opportunities and financial support.

– A platform aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs through mentorship opportunities and financial support. Office of Benue Head of Service Website – A website designed to facilitate seamless communication and information sharing within the civil service.

He emphasized the role of the BENGIS Portal in streamlining land management services and reducing bureaucratic delays, while the Youth Startup and Innovation Support Portal aims to nurture entrepreneurship by providing mentorship opportunities and financial support.

More insights

Representing the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Agaba Abah, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Civil Servants Matters, spoke on the importance of the Electronic Document Management System (EDMS).

He stated that the system will revolutionize how government institutions manage records and official correspondence, leading to faster decision-making, improved transparency, and enhanced productivity.

The Head of Benue State Civil Service, Moses Agbogbo Ode, reinforced the importance of the training, saying that the state aims to transition from analogue to digital operations to improve service delivery and operational efficiency.