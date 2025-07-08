The Federal Government has inaugurated a new passport front office in Abuja, specifically designed to fast-track passport processing for senior public officials and tackle persistent delays in access.

The launch took place on Tuesday, with key stakeholders and government representatives in attendance, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the facility was established to ensure a seamless and timely passport application process for top-level government personnel.

He explained that several senior officials had previously been forced to abandon official duties to join long queues at standard passport offices.

According to him, improving efficiency for public servants in critical roles is essential to enhancing national service delivery.

“The Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja launched a new passport front office specifically for senior public officials.

“Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Interior, Dr . Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said that the office has a specialised facility designated to facilitate a timely and seamless passport process,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Tunji-Ojo as saying, “Before now, many top-level public servants had to abandon their official duties and endure long queues at standard passport offices.

“It will became clear that for us to serve the nation more effectively, we must also serve those tasked with its leadership more efficiently.”

The minister noted that the new office is part of broader reforms by the Ministry of Interior to improve service delivery and enhance the operational efficiency of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

He described it as a major oversight that, until now, there was no dedicated passport facility for senior public servants across the country.

More insights

The Minister highlighted that the launch marks a significant step in closing that gap and reflects a shift in the government’s approach to service delivery, particularly for top-level officials handling critical national assignments.

Tunji-Ojo also commended the Nigerian Immigration Service for its professionalism in executing the project, noting that the new centre would ease pressure on standard passport offices, reduce waiting times, and raise overall service standards across all tiers.

The inauguration was attended by the Minister of Water Resources, Prof. Joseph Utsev, heads of agencies under the Ministry of Interior, and other key stakeholders who welcomed the development as timely and necessary.

The initiative is expected to improve government efficiency by allowing senior officials to obtain travel documents without disruptions to their official duties or administrative schedules.