The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has recommended technology in the fight against alleged corruption in Nigeria Immigration Service.

The ICPC expressed concern over alleged recruitment fraud, unethical practices in passport processing, and misconduct in port operations, within the NIS operations.

This was disclosed by the ICPC in a statement on Friday, highlighting its suggestions and recommendations at the two-day nationwide sensitization campaign held at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja, themed “Increased Digitization and Consolidated Innovations for Efficient and Transparent Services”.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Comptroller General of the NIS, Kemi Nandap, had at the event, reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to combating corruption and improving service delivery through digital transformation.

She stated this on Thursday, disclosing that the agency is leveraging innovative technologies such as the Contactless Passport Application System and the soon-to-be-launched e-Visa platform to enhance efficiency, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and curb corrupt practices.

ICPC’s Views and Recommendations to NIS

Speaking at the ceremony, the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN—represented by the Commission’s Spokesperson, Mr. Demola Bakare, —highlighted “key areas of concern, including recruitment fraud, unethical practices in passport processing, and misconduct in port operations.”

He underscored the pivotal role of technology in combating corruption and improving service delivery within the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Bakare commended NIS for its strides in enhancing efficiency and transparency through digitization and anti-corruption initiatives but emphasized the need to strengthen cybersecurity for recruitment portals further, restructure the performance management system (PMS), and strictly enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs), particularly at border entry points.

The ICPC recommended “introducing an official administrative cost on passport applications to curb illegal facilitation fees while improving staff welfare.”

Referring to the NIS’ recent Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS) rating, he stated that the Service’s progression from non-compliance in 2023 to partial compliance in 2024 is noted, however, there remains significant room for improvement.

He called for the enhancement of the whistleblower mechanism and strict enforcement of consequences for corruption-related offenses as critical measures to enhance NIS operations and make it more efficient.

“The ultimate goal of any anti-corruption initiative is to ensure effective public service delivery.”

“Unless citizens begin to experience meaningful, positive changes in their daily interactions with public institutions, it will be difficult to gain their full support for anti-corruption reforms.”, he stressed.

The ICPC boss encouraged NIS to leverage technology not only for operational efficiency but also for greater accountability while ensuring that the reforms result in tangible improvements for Nigerians.

He stressed that the effective use of Anti-Corruption Technology (ACT) will enhance citizens’ welfare and contribute to achieving national goals of good governance.

What you should know

At the event, the NIS DG highlighted several innovations being implemented by the NIS, to minimize corruption and restore public confidence.

She mentioned the Passport Automation Programme, Contactless Passport Application Process, E-Gates, Body Cameras, and E-Visas.

Nairametrics recalls that the NIS had announced the contactless renewal system in October last year with plans to first roll it out on November 1 in Canada and Nigeria last December.

However, the launch of the initiative did not happen in Nigeria until February this year.

Despite this, many Nigerians who have downloaded the NIS mobile app have been complaining about their inability to complete the process online, with many getting stalled after creating their profile.

The initiative, designed to simplify and modernize the passport renewal process, allows Nigerians to apply for passport renewals online, reducing the need for in-person visits to NIS offices.

According to the NIS, with this contactless system, individuals would be able to apply to renew their international passports from the comfort of their homes without having to visit any NIS office.