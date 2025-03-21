The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (Rtd) has confirmed the “release of Rivers State withheld allocations”, assuring residents of prompt payment of salaries, among other developmental projects.

He made this known on Friday while speaking with Heads of Local Government Administrators in Port Harcourt, according to Channels Television report.

The development is coming less than 24 hours after the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, had at a State House press briefing, backed the release of Rivers State allocation to the new administration following a state of emergency in the state.

When asked if the Federal Government would release the allocation from the federation account to the new administration in the state, the Minister had said it would be in order for the funds to be released to the new administration, if the administrator requests for it.

“And to me, it will be in order for the release of that fund because the event of the extraordinary situation has brought them out of the normal situation of things,” he said.

Pivotal Moment for Rivers

At the meeting with the local government administrators, Ibas was said to have expressed concern over delayed salary payments across the state, highlighting that the development has negatively impacted the state workforce.

He announced “the release of withheld local government allocations”.

Ibas stated that the meeting is “a pivotal moment” for the state but that collective effort from all stakeholders is necessary for the restoration of stability and progress in the state.

He said it is “unacceptable” for the people of the state and Nigeria Delta to be suffering economic hardship amid the region’s wealth of natural resources, especially crude oil.

“I feel the pain of the workers,” he added.

The administrator warned against financial corruption, stressing that accountability and transparency would be strictly enforced during the time frame of his leadership.

As a result, he directed all local government areas “to submit their wage bills, supported by relevant documentation, through the office of the Head of Service.”

He assured the stakeholders that his administration would scrutinize the handling of public funds and ensure it is properly managed for the betterment of the state and its residents.

Ibas also set a six-month target to reverse the negative narrative associated with Rivers in view of the political crisis between warring parties.

“You must take the lead in ensuring security within your domains,” he advised the local government administrators.

On his part, the President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and Administrator of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Clifford Paul, highlighted the developmental strides made in the state despite the political conflicts between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State Assembly.

He commended the Federal Government for the intervention through the nomination of Ibas while assuring him of their support.

Backstory

The inauguration of Ibas was held at the State House Abuja on Wednesday.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu revealed that his personal efforts to mediate the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State were ignored by the warring factions.

Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state house of assembly, including other elected officials.

The president’s proclamation was later endorsed and ratified by the National Assembly.