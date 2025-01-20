China National Chemical Engineering International Corporation Ltd (CNCEC) has announced its commitment to support Nigeria’s ambitious $20 billion Ogidigben Gas Project in Delta State, marking a significant milestone in the bilateral economic ties between the two nations.

Li Zhenyi, President of CNCEC, revealed the company’s readiness to engage in the project through restructured funding and strategic partnerships with Nigerian stakeholders.

His remarks came during a high-level meeting with the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) delegation in Beijing, led by its Director-General, Joseph Tegbe.

“Our company is devoted to contributing to Nigeria’s industrialization and economic growth,” Zhenyi affirmed, reiterating CNCEC’s broader commitment to supporting Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s vision for national development.

The visit by the NCSP delegation aligns with the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) framework, which aims to enhance investment, infrastructure development, and strategic partnerships across Africa.

Some context

The delegation’s engagements have focused on identifying innovative funding mechanisms and expediting key development initiatives. Meetings with major Chinese financial institutions, including China Exim Bank and China Development Bank, explored avenues to deliver Nigeria’s priority infrastructure projects.

Notable stops on the tour included the headquarters of the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), where the delegation toured a facility producing 2.5 million eggs daily, and TBEA, a leader in power transmission solutions. Discussions with TBEA highlighted opportunities for mini and micro-grid energy systems to address Nigeria’s chronic power challenges.

What you need to know

The delegation also consulted with Prof. Justin Yifu, a former World Bank director and renowned economist, on policy reforms and strategies to attract Chinese investment into Nigeria. Prof. Yifu pledged his support to NCSP’s efforts in creating a robust framework for economic cooperation.

Further reinforcing the bilateral agenda, the delegation engaged with officials at the Nigerian consulate in Shanghai and toured the Yangshan Deep-Water Port, the world’s largest port facility, constructed by China Harbor Engineering Company. This same firm played a pivotal role in developing Nigeria’s Lekki Deep Sea Port.

Thus by facilitating high-level dialogues with key Chinese stakeholders, the delegation is laying the groundwork for sustainable growth in sectors critical to Nigeria’s development.

Before concluding their tour, the NCSP team will engage with economic leaders in Shenzhen and Guangzhou to further accelerate the implementation of FOCAC projects.

The Ogidigben Gas Project, one of the largest energy investments in Nigeria, is expected to bolster the country’s position as a key player in global energy markets while fostering job creation and economic diversification.