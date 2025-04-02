The Nigerian Army has officially commenced online registration for its 89 Regular Recruits Intake Exercise for Trades/Non-tradesmen and Women, inviting interested and qualified candidates to apply for free.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that the online registration for 89 Regular Recruits Intake Exercise for Trades/Non-tradesmen and women will commence for all interested and qualified candidates,” they stated.

According to the official statement, candidates are required to apply online via https://recruitment.army.mil.ng, complete the application form, and print their completed application, which will serve as a reference during the selection process.

Eligibility requirements

Outlined in the official announcement, the basic entry requirements include:

Applicants must be single and Nigerian citizens by birth.

They must have a valid National Identity Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Candidates must be medically, physically, and psychologically fit in accordance with the Nigerian Army’s standards.

They must have no criminal convictions.

Academic qualifications include a minimum of four passes, including English, for non-tradesmen applicants, while tradesmen must possess relevant trade certificates.

Applicants must be between 18 and 22 years old for non-tradesmen and 18 to 26 years for tradesmen by June 30, 2025.

Minimum height requirement: 1.68 meters for males and 1.65 meters for females.

A valid state of origin certificate is required.

Benefits of joining the Nigerian Army

The recruitment notice highlighted several benefits for successful candidates. These include career opportunities within the Nigerian Army, along with regular and enhanced allowances.

Recruits will have access to educational opportunities for further studies and experience social integration across different tribes and religions.

Additionally, they will benefit from healthcare and welfare schemes, as well as the opportunity to own homes in choice locations across Nigeria. Other advantages include pension and gratuity benefits, along with the chance to serve the nation both within and outside the country.

Warning against fraudulent applications

The Army emphasized that all documents will be verified by the appropriate issuing authorities, and any candidate found with fake documents will be handed over to law enforcement for prosecution.

Additionally, candidates are not required to pay any fees and are strongly warned against scammers.

Candidates are also advised not to be involved in any form of misconduct or falsification of information, as all applications will undergo thorough screening.

Candidates who meet the initial requirements will be invited for a pre-selection computer-based test at designated examination centers across Nigeria.

Those who pass will proceed to further stages of screening at the recruitment depots from June 2 to June 30, 2025.