The Delta State Government has opened applications for the recruitment of medical and non-medical personnel into the state’s health sector as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, during a press conference in Asaba on Tuesday.

This comes as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori approved the recruitment of over 700 medical and non-medical personnel in a major initiative to improve healthcare services across the state.

What they are saying

Interested candidates are required to submit applications addressed to the Chairman, Health Sector Recruitment.

Applications must include a Curriculum Vitae, copies of relevant credentials, a birth certificate or age declaration, a certificate of the local government of origin, and two recent passport photographs.

Applicants are also required to provide referee reports, evidence of a change of name where applicable, and a current practicing licence for regulated roles.

Applications can be submitted either physically or via email:

Physical submission: Ministry of Health, Ground Floor, Cluster E, Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat, Asaba

Email submission: pshealth@yahoo.com

Application deadline

All applications must be submitted within two weeks of the date of the advertisement.

More details

Consultants – MBBS or equivalent registrable with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, plus fellowship of the National or West African Postgraduate Medical College (or equivalent) and a valid practising licence.

SMO II / Resident Doctors – Same qualifications as consultants, with evidence of passing primary examinations of either postgraduate college.

Nursing Officer – RN/RM certificate with a current nursing licence.

Medical Laboratory Scientist – BMLS degree with a valid practising licence.

Medical Laboratory Technician – OND in Medical Laboratory Science.

Pharmacist – BPharm or PharmD with a current practising licence.

Pharmacologist – B.Sc in Pharmacology or equivalent.

Pharmacy Technician – Minimum of three years training from a School of Health Technology with relevant certification.

Medical Records Officer – HND in Health Records.

Medical Records Technician – Minimum of three years training from a School of Health Technology with relevant certification.

Dental Therapist – Degree or diploma in Dental Therapy or Oral Health Science.

Dental Technologist – Degree or diploma in Dental Therapy or Oral Health Science.

Dental Technician – RN/RM plus certification in Dental Therapy or Oral Health Science.

Anaesthetic Technician – SSCE (5 credits) and OND in Anaesthesia or related field from a recognised institution.

Nutritionist/Dietician – Degree in Nutrition, Dietetics or related field with relevant certification.

Physiotherapist – Minimum of a first degree in Physiotherapy.

Scientific Officer – First degree in Natural Sciences.

Programme Analyst / ICT – Degree in Computer Science.

Medical Social Welfare Officer – Degree in Social Sciences.

Procurement Officer – Degree in Social Sciences plus membership of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply of Nigeria.

Radiographer – Diploma of the Society of Radiographers or equivalent qualification.

HEO (Accounts) – Degree in Accounting or Finance.

HEO (Audit) – Degree in Accounting or Audit.

HEO (General Duties) – Degree in Social Sciences.

Clerical Officer II – SSCE with at least five credits.

Optometrist – Doctor of Optometry (OD).

Optician – ND or HND in Dispensing Optics.

Public Health Officer – Degree in Community Medicine or Public Health.

CHEW – Minimum of three years training from a School of Health Technology.

What you should know

The Delta State government has, in recent years, intensified efforts to improve access to healthcare, particularly for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and children under five.