The Enugu State Government has signed a landmark $100 million agreement with Austrian firm WANDE NEXUS to overhaul its water infrastructure, aiming to deliver sustainable and equitable access across the state.

The deal, formalized at the Government House on December 2, was attended by the Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria, Thomas Schlesinger, and represents a significant boost to the state’s development agenda.

Governor Peter Mbah described the partnership as a transformative milestone, showcasing the success of his administration’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

“This $100 million investment addresses critical last-mile connectivity issues in our water system,” Mbah said. “It is a testament to the economic reforms at both the federal and state levels, positioning Enugu as a premier investment destination.”

The governor emphasized that the agreement was not exploratory but a definitive step toward implementation, with funds ready to flow. Under his administration, water production has already increased significantly, from a sporadic two million litres per day to 120 million litres. However, Mbah noted that distribution remains a challenge, particularly in expanding the network to connect tertiary pipelines to households.

“This agreement will solve our downstream water issues, ensuring that every home has access to clean, reliable water,” Mbah added.

Ambassador Schlesinger praised the governor’s vision and commitment to improving public utilities. “Governor Mbah’s dedication to modernizing Enugu’s water systems is exemplary.

His active engagement with Austria, including meetings in Vienna with ministers and business leaders, has laid the foundation for this investment,” Schlesinger said.

He also lauded the leadership of Dr. Ugochukwu Ugbor, Chairman of WANDE NEXUS Group, expressing confidence in the firm’s capacity to deliver on the project.

Dr. Ugbor highlighted the favorable investment climate created by the Mbah administration, which encouraged the firm and its Austrian partners to commit to the project. “This initiative will create 500 direct jobs, enhance human capital in water management, and significantly improve health outcomes and economic opportunities for Enugu residents,” Ugbor said.

The project’s scope includes implementing the Sustainable Last Mile Connectivity and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve efficiency and expand access.

Mbah’s administration has prioritized infrastructure development as part of its broader strategy to position Enugu as a model for sustainable growth. The partnership with WANDE NEXUS represents a step toward achieving this goal, with long-term benefits expected to ripple across health, economic, and social sectors.

This collaboration not only signals Enugu’s rising profile among international investors but also underscores the potential for public-private partnerships to drive transformative development in Nigeria.