Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced an increase in application fees for several temporary resident categories.

The new fees, which range from 2.80% to 4.69%, will affect individuals applying to restore their temporary resident status, return to Canada after inadmissibility, or apply for temporary resident permits (TRPs).

Fee increases for temporary resident applications

According to Immigration News Canada, (INC), IRCC has updated its fee structure for a range of applications that include visitors, workers, students, and others seeking temporary status in Canada. The fee increases cover eight specific application categories, each with different adjustments.

Below is a breakdown of the new fees compared to the old rates:

Restoration of Visitor Status: New fee $239.75 (old fee $229.00), a 4.69% increase

Restoration of Student Status: New fee $389.75 (old fee $379.00), a 2.84% increase

Restoration of Worker Status: New fee $394.75 (old fee $384.00), a 2.80% increase

Authorization to Return to Canada: New fee $479.75 (old fee $459.55), a 4.40% increase

Criminal Rehabilitation (Grounds of Criminality): New fee $239.75 (old fee $229.77), a 4.34% increase

Criminal Rehabilitation (Serious Criminality): New fee $1,199.00 (old fee $1,148.87), a 4.36% increase

Temporary Resident Permit (TRP): New fee $239.75 (old fee $229.77), a 4.34% increase

International Experience Canada (IEC): New fee $179.75 (old fee $172.00), a 4.51% increase

Categories affected by fee adjustments

The fee increase affects those who need to restore their visitor, student, or worker status. According to INC, the fee rises range from 2.80% to 4.69%, depending on the type of status being restored.

For people who are deemed inadmissible and wish to re-enter Canada, the fee for authorization to return has increased by 4.40%. This applies to cases involving prior violations or removal orders.

Criminal rehabilitation applications, which allow individuals with criminal histories to legally enter Canada, have seen a fee increase of over 4%. Similarly, Temporary Resident Permits (TRP), which grant temporary access to inadmissible individuals, now cost 4.34% more.

The International Experience Canada (IEC) program, aimed at young professionals and working holiday participants, has also seen a 4.51% fee increase.

What applicants need to know about payment

IRCC cautions that applicants must ensure they pay the correct fees when submitting their applications. Online applications should include the updated fees at the time of submission.

For applications submitted by mail before December 1st, 2024, with the old fees, IRCC will not reject them. However, applicants will be asked to pay the difference between the old and new fees.

Applicants who need to pay the difference should calculate the fee change for all applicable fees, including those for family members.

The payment can be made through IRCC’s online payment tool using the “Make an additional payment or pay other fees” option. The payment receipt must be submitted according to IRCC’s instructions.

Why the fee increase?

According to INC, IRCC periodically adjusts its fees to account for inflation and to ensure the continued quality of service.

These increases are part of the department’s efforts to manage rising administrative costs and improve processing times.

Applicants are encouraged to review their applications and fee payments carefully to avoid delays.

More information is available on the IRCC website, or applicants may consult a licensed immigration professional for guidance.