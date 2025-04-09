The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on Wednesday that it will begin considering antisemitic activity on social media as grounds for denying immigration requests.

Antisemitism refers to prejudice or hostility against Jewish people, often manifesting in negative stereotypes, discrimination, and violence.

This policy shift is effective immediately and applies to individuals seeking lawful permanent resident status, foreign students, and those affiliated with educational institutions involved in antisemitic activity.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Tricia McLaughlin, emphasized that the U.S. will not admit individuals who sympathize with terrorism or antisemitism, stressing the country’s stance against those trying to justify such views.

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here. Sec. Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here,” McLaughlin stated.

This move aligns with previous executive orders under President Trump, aimed at combating antisemitism and addressing national security and public safety threats.

DHS measures enforcement

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will implement measures to protect the U.S. from individuals linked to extremist ideologies, including those who support antisemitic violence or terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and Ansar Allah (the Houthis).

The new guidance also stipulates that USCIS will assess social media content for any endorsement or support of antisemitic terrorism or terrorist organizations.

Such content will be considered a negative factor when evaluating immigration benefit requests.

This policy is effective immediately, representing a significant shift in how antisemitism is treated in immigration proceedings.

DHS relaunches VOICE office

Secretary Kristi Noem, along with ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons and Deputy Director Madison Sheahan, announced the reopening of Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during a press conference on April 9.

The VOICE office is designed to support families who have lost loved ones due to crimes committed by individuals who are in the United States illegally. The event also featured families sharing their experiences and the impact of these crimes.

What you should know

Nigerians and other nationals who are planning to immigrate to the U.S. for work, education, or permanent residency could be affected by this new policy. If they are involved in any form of these terrorism activities on social media, it may impact their immigration status or applications.

Students and professionals aspiring to study or work in the U.S. need to be aware of how their online activities can affect their chances of obtaining a U.S. visa or immigration benefits.