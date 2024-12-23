The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has extended the contracts of two private security firms for two years, securing the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) system until 2026.

Dr. Elechi Chinedum, Mandate Secretary of the FCTA Transport Secretariat, made the announcement on Monday during a briefing in Abuja, though the identities of the firms were not disclosed.

He highlighted that ARMT operations, which began a trial phase in 2018, were disrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns in 2019, resulting in vandalism of the rail line and telecommunication cables.

Given that the FCTA had already awarded a multi-billion Naira contract to rehabilitate the damaged infrastructure, Chinedum emphasized that renewing the security contract became crucial to safeguarding the rail system and ensuring a hitch-free operation.

“The surveillance by the two security companies led to a drastic drop in the vandalisation of the facilities.

“Now the contracts have just expired, and as you know, we have commenced full commercial operations after the inauguration in May 2024,” Chinedum said.

He added, “So, the contract is important because if one single cable is vandalised, it will distort the operations of the train for a long time.

“That is why it became imperative for the contract to be renewed from 2024 to 2026, a two-year cycle.”

The Mandate Secretary of the FCTA Transport Secretariat stressed that this renewal aligns with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s commitment to ensuring the smooth and secure operation of the ARMT system.

What you should know

The Abuja Rail Mass Transit, constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) and inaugurated in 2018 under former President Muhammadu Buhari, faced delays in full operations due to missing infrastructure, such as access roads, and disruptions from the COVID-19 lockdown.

To address these, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under the administration of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, allocated several budgets, including a N5 billion contract to CCECC for rehabilitation in August 2023 and an additional N5.5 billion in October 2023 for access roads along the rail route.

Further support came with a N29 billion allocation in the 2024 FCTA statutory budget to enhance the project’s sustainability.

In May 2024, Phase 1 passenger operations launched, and President Bola Tinubu introduced a two-month free ride initiative, later extended until the end of 2024, significantly boosting public interest and ridership.

By September 2024, over 250,000 passengers had used the system in just over 100 days of commercial operations, showcasing its growing impact.