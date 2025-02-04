The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has shut down Dada’s Clinic and Maternity Ltd, an unregistered facility operating in Kapwa, Gaube Community, Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

Mr. Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, disclosed the closure of the facility in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Olayinka explained that the unregistered clinic, located along the main road leading to the community, was shut down on Sunday by the Private Health Establishments Registration and Monitoring Committee (PHERMC).

Allegations of unsafe medical practices

He added that the visit followed allegations that the facility was operating without registration and conducting medical procedures in a rented apartment unfit for healthcare services, under the guise of medical outreach.

Detention of clinic manager for investigation

The team, led by the Director of the Medical and Diagnostics Department and acting on the directives of the Mandate Secretary of the Health and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, detained Mr. Sabiu, who introduced himself as the health worker managing the facility.

“Sabiu was handed over to the police for further investigation,” he stated.

Clinic’s unregistered status and tragic death

Olayinka revealed that Sabiu had admitted the clinic was not properly registered with PHERMC. Preliminary findings have also revealed that an elder in the community tragically passed away after undergoing a hernia operation at the unregistered facility.

“Multiple reports surfaced of patients who barely survived medical procedures and needed emergency care elsewhere. The facility is an unpainted building with burglar-proof ironwork at the entrance, found in a dilapidated and unsanitary state.

“It lacked essential amenities, including windows, doors, a reception area, a nursing station, a bathroom, and a toilet. The structure contained four rooms, a general area, and an unfinished extension in unacceptable sanitary conditions.

“At the time of the visit, three patients were still admitted, one of whom, an elderly individual, was receiving intravenous infusion,” Olayinka said.

Patients referred for proper medical care

Olayinka confirmed that all patients in the facility were stable and were referred to Kuje General Hospital for proper medical care.

He expressed Minister Wike’s zero tolerance for the operation of illegal health facilities in the FCT and reiterated the Minister’s commitment to ensuring safe and regulated healthcare services through a simple facility accreditation process.

“As such, there is no excuse for operating illegally,” he emphasized.

Directive to seal unregistered health facilities

Olayinka also echoed the Minister’s directive that all unregistered health facilities should be sealed henceforth to protect residents from unsafe medical practices.