The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved N36.5 billion for several projects, including sports complexes, magistrate courts, and other infrastructure developments to be executed in its satellite towns.

Mr. Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department, FCTA, made this announcement on Thursday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the FCT Executive Committee meeting, the first of 2025.

The approval is part of the FCTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and improve the quality of life in the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory.

Multi-event sports centers and magistrate courts

Zulkiflu explained that of the total amount, N19.6 billion would be allocated for the construction of multi-event sports centers, while N13.9 billion would be spent on building two magistrate courts.

Investment in power supply and street lighting

He also added that N3 billion would be dedicated to the procurement and installation of a 33kva power supply and streetlight system.

The coordinator further mentioned that the committee approved the award of contracts for the construction of multi-event sports complexes in Abuja, Lot A and B.

Details of multi-event sports complex projects

He said that Lot A, located at Area 3 and Area 10 in Garki District, was awarded to Earthgain Energy and Environmental Services Ltd for N9.9 billion.

He added that Lot B, situated in Kafe District, behind Life Camp, was awarded to Tegwa-Tegwa Nigeria Ltd for N9.7 billion.

Zulkiflu stated that both projects were expected to be completed within 12 months.

“The committee also approved the construction of two magistrate courts in Asokoro and Garki Districts, with costs of N7.6 billion and N6.3 billion respectively.

“These projects, expected to be delivered within 15 and 18 months respectively, aim to improve access to justice and legal services in the FCT,” he said.

Power supply and streetlight initiative for satellite towns

The coordinator further stated that a total of N3 billion was approved for the construction of a 33kva power supply for communities from Dawaki to Bwari.

He added that the amount would also cover a contract for the installation of a solar streetlight system on Arab Road and U-Shape Road in the same areas.

He mentioned that the contract, awarded to China Geo-engineering Corporation (CGC) Nigeria Ltd, is expected to be completed within six months.

According to him, the initiative aims to improve the security system of the satellite towns.