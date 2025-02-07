The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has partnered with APM Terminals to expand cargo movement from Apapa Port in Lagos to the NRC freight yard in Moniya, Ibadan.

This collaboration aims to enhance logistics efficiency, increase rail transport capacity, and offer a more sustainable, cost-effective solution for cargo movement.

This agreement follows a brief meeting between Dr. Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director of the NRC, and Frederik Klinke, CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, on Thursday, as contained in a statement by Yakub Mahmood, Deputy Director, Public Relations NRC.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has concluded arrangement with the management of APM Terminals to commence the expansion of cargo movement from Papa port, Lagos, to Nigerian Railway Corporation freight yard in Moniya Ibadan,” the statement read in part.

The statement highlighted the collaboration’s potential to transform Nigeria into a key hub for importing containerized goods, leveraging its strategic location near landlocked neighboring countries.

More insight

The partnership is set to improve cargo turnaround times and expand rail use for cargo evacuation and export through APM Terminals.

Dr. Opeifa expressed the NRC’s commitment to ensuring that the collaboration benefits all railway customers, emphasizing efforts to enhance service reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.

The NRC plans to engage stakeholders, including the media, to promote rail use, which could reduce logistics costs, lower goods and services prices.

The statement emphasized that this could positively impact Nigeria’s GDP by supporting food security and aligning with the government’s economic goals.

What you should know

The partnership between the Nigerian Railway Corporation and APM Terminals to expand cargo movement from Apapa ports in Lagos to Moniya in Ibadan comes just days after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a $45.3 million contract for the feasibility study and engineering design of a rail route linking the hinterlands to four seaports in Nigeria’s western region.

The proposed rail alignment will run from Badagry through Tin Can, Apapa, and Lekki seaports, passing through Ijebu-Ode and Kajola, where it will connect to the Lagos-Kano-Maradi Railway Modernization Project.

The aim is to integrate the western seaports into the national rail network, boosting freight movement and economic growth.