BREAKING: FG announces 30-day discount window on petrol sold by NNPC

The Federal Government says it is offering a discount on petrol sold by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for the next 30 days.

The Federal Government says it is offering a discount on petrol sold by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for the next 30 days.

This was made known by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, at a press briefing on fuel prices and subsidy questions on Thursday, October 8, 2026, in Abuja.

The minister emphasized that the discount is not a subsidy, but an arrangement by the government to sell the petrol at cost.

What he is saying

Oyedele said that part of the measures proposed by the federal government to stop the volatility of petrol prices is the forward sales of crude oil to domestic refineries.

He said, ‘’Government is taking further steps. Number one, margin discounts at NNPC stations. We are offering a discount on petrol dispensed by NNPC Limited for the next 30 days in the first instance, with priority for public transporters nationwide. So it’s not a subsidy, government is just saying we sell to you at cost.’’

‘’Number two, forward sales of crude to domestic refineries. As production rises and previously committed crude is freed up, these will shield pump prices from volatility in the global markets.’’

Oyedele said the arrangement is sustainable because it provides refiners with greater certainty around crude prices while also helping to promote price stability for consumers.

‘’So the idea we have is an idea that is sustainable. You can sell your crude forward, we say to the refiners for the next six months, we are selling you crude at $80 per barrel, for example. That preserves your budgets, provides certainty to the refiners, and price stability to the consumer,’’ he said.

More to follow…