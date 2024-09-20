The Abuja Light Rail system has transported over 250,000 passengers in just over 100 days since commercial passenger operations commenced.

The rail system, which features two lines with a total length of 45 kilometers, was developed and is currently operated by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

John Zhao, a CCECC official in Nigeria, made this announcement via a post on Twitter on Friday.

The post noted that the rail network consists of 12 stations, connecting key areas such as the Abuja city center, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the main railway line, and Kubwa satellite town.

“The Phase I of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit by CCECC has been operating safely for over 100 days! Consisting of 2 lines with a total length of 45 km and 12 stations, the maximum operating speed of the trains can reach 100 km/h. It connects Abuja city center, the international airport, rail line, and Kubwa satellite town. During its operation, over 250,000 passengers have already been served,” Zhao stated.

The post further noted that since the Abuja light rail commenced passenger operations, it has significantly reducing traffic congestion in the federal capital city.

What you should know

The Abuja Rail Mass Transit, constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) and inaugurated in 2018 during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, faced delays in fully commencing operations due to a lack of essential infrastructure, including access roads.

These challenges, along with disruptions caused by the COVID-19 lockdown, led to the project being temporarily halted. To address these issues, several budget allocations were made.

In August 2023, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) awarded a N5 billion contract to CCECC for the rehabilitation of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit.

In October 2023, the Federal Executive Council approved an additional N5.5 billion for the construction of access roads to serve communities along the rail route.

Further rehabilitation efforts continued with N29 billion allocated in the 2024 Federal Capital Territory statutory budget to support the project.

CCECC had earlier disclosed that the original construction of the project, valued at $823 million, created over 10,000 jobs for Nigerians during its development.

In May 2024, passenger operations were launched on Phase 1 of the rail line, with CCECC currently operating the line.

To encourage public ridership, President Bola Tinubu introduced a two-month free ride service, which was later extended to the end of 2024, significantly boosting public interest and use of the rail system.