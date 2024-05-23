Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has announced that the Federal Government will commence a two-month free ride service on the Abuja Light rail following its inauguration on Monday.

Wike disclosed this information at the ministerial press briefing reviewing the 12-month performance of President Tinubu’s administration in Abuja.

The minister stated that President Tinubu will commission the railway on Monday, and it will commence commercial operations on Tuesday, offering a two-month free ride service to all commuters.

According to Wike, this is part of President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for the residents of the FCT and its environments.

“For those who are saying that the rail system had already been commissioned, don’t make a mistake. What was earlier commissioned was the building. What we want to commission on Monday is commercial operations. “If you are going to the airport, from here to airport is 20 minutes. Seeing is believing. Go on Tuesday. We are going to allow for free rides for two months. You know, Mr. President, he can even say extend it to six months just to reduce the pain of our people. That is renewed hope agenda. When you say something, you do it,” Wike said.

More details later…