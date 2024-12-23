President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will hold his first Presidential Media Chat tonight, marking a significant moment in his administration’s engagement with Nigerians.

The highly anticipated broadcast is scheduled for 9 p.m. and will be aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, all television and radio stations across the country have been requested to hook up to the broadcast to ensure a seamless and nationwide transmission.

“The first Presidential Media Chat with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on Monday, December 23, on the Nigerian Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria,” the presidency noted.

This historic media engagement marks a significant opportunity for President Tinubu to connect with Nigerians, shedding light on his administration’s policies, challenges, and plans for the future.

Nigerians are eagerly anticipating insights into critical areas such as the economy, security, education, and other pressing national issues.

Why this is important

Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu has yet to engage Nigerians through a traditional presidential media chat—a key platform for direct interaction with the populace. This long-anticipated dialogue is now set to take place on Monday, December 23, marking a pivotal moment in his presidency.

For context, President Tinubu’s predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, held his first media chat on December 30, 2015, just months after his inauguration.

Similarly, former President Goodluck Jonathan, during his tenure between 2010 and 2015, conducted over eight presidential media chats, using the platform to address national concerns and communicate his administration’s policies.

Political observers have noted the symbolic and strategic importance of Monday’s engagement. President Tinubu’s extended delay in holding a media chat—over a year since taking office—has been a source of critique from some quarters.

Analysts believe that this initial session provides an opportunity to reshape public perceptions, strengthen transparency, and foster open communication.

The media chat is expected to serve as a platform for accountability, allowing the President to clarify policies, address misconceptions, and respond to pressing issues affecting Nigerians. It is also an opportunity for the administration to demonstrate its commitment to bridging the gap between the government and the people.