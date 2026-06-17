Employability increasingly depends on a combination of two broad categories of capabilities: technical skills that align with fast-growing industries, and human skills that allow individuals to adapt, collaborate, innovate, and lead.

In the past few years, particularly since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 and the sudden explosion of the global AI race, the question of what it takes to remain employable in the modern economy has moved from private conversations to the centre of boardroom discussions, government policies, and international debates.

The saying that ‘AI will not take your job, but someone who knows how to use AI will’ has become so widespread that it is now close to being a cliché.

However, that statement is partly true.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, artificial intelligence is expected to contribute to the creation of roughly 170 million jobs globally between 2025 and 2030, equivalent to about 14% of today’s total employment. At the same time, the technology is projected to displace approximately 92 million existing jobs as automation transforms industries and work processes.

For countries like Nigeria, these changes present both an opportunity and a challenge.

Nigeria has one of the youngest populations in the world, with a median age of about 18 years. Every year, an estimated 3.5 million young Nigerians enter the labour market seeking employment or opportunities to build sustainable livelihoods. Yet many are entering a world of work that looks dramatically different from what existed just a decade ago.

A university degree alone is no longer enough. Neither is mastering a single technical skill and expecting it to remain relevant for the next twenty years. The workers most likely to thrive in the coming decade will be those who can combine technical expertise with uniquely human abilities that machines struggle to replicate.

So, what skills do young Nigerians need to stand out—not just locally, but in an increasingly global and technology-driven economy?

To identify the most relevant skills for Nigeria’s next generation workforce, we reviewed recent research and labour market projections from institutions including the World Economic Forum, McKinsey & Company, PwC, the World Bank, and related organisations.

While the reports differed in certain areas, a clear pattern emerged.

There is no single skill that guarantees success in the future economy. Rather, employability increasingly depends on a combination of two broad categories of capabilities: technical skills that align with fast-growing industries, and human skills that allow individuals to adapt, collaborate, innovate, and lead.

For this reason, we grouped the most important future skills into two categories: Core Skills and Human Skills.

The first reflects technical competencies associated with some of the world’s fastest-growing occupations. The second captures the human capabilities that employers consistently rank among the most valuable, particularly in an era where artificial intelligence can increasingly perform routine tasks.

Core Skills

One useful way to understand where opportunities are emerging is to examine the occupations expected to grow fastest over the next five years.

According to the World Economic Forum, many of the world’s fastest-growing jobs are being driven by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cybersecurity, financial technology, and the growing importance of data.

1. Big Data Specialists

Data has become the fuel powering the modern economy.

From banks and fintech companies to governments, hospitals, retailers, and telecommunications firms, organisations now generate enormous volumes of information every day. The challenge is no longer collecting data—it is making sense of it.

That is where Big Data Specialists come in. They help organisations organise, analyse, and extract insights from massive datasets to improve decision-making, predict trends, and uncover opportunities. As businesses become increasingly data-driven, demand for these professionals continues to rise across industries.

2. FinTech Engineers

Nigeria’s financial technology sector has become one of Africa’s biggest innovation success stories.

From digital payments and mobile banking to lending platforms and cross-border transfers, fintech products are changing how millions of people access financial services. Behind these innovations are FinTech Engineers who build and maintain the systems that make them possible.

As financial services become increasingly digital and cashless transactions continue to grow, professionals with expertise in both software development and financial systems are expected to remain in high demand.

3. AI and Machine Learning Specialists

Few professions have attracted as much attention in recent years as AI and Machine Learning Specialists.

While much of the public conversation focuses on what AI can do, these professionals are responsible for building the systems themselves. They develop algorithms, train models, improve performance, and help organisations deploy AI solutions to solve real-world problems.

With businesses around the world investing heavily in artificial intelligence, demand for AI talent is expected to remain strong well beyond 2030.

4. Software and Applications Developers

Every app, website, digital platform, and online service relies on software.

Whether it is an e-commerce platform, a banking application, a healthcare solution, or a logistics system, software developers play a central role in building the digital infrastructure of the modern economy.

Their versatility is one reason software development remains among the most sought-after professions globally. For many young Nigerians, it also represents one of the clearest pathways into remote work and international employment opportunities.

5. Security Management Specialists

As the world becomes more digital, cybersecurity becomes more important.

Cyberattacks, data breaches, ransomware incidents, and online fraud continue to increase globally, creating an urgent need for professionals who can protect organisations from digital threats.

Security Management Specialists help identify vulnerabilities, develop protective measures, and respond to security incidents. As businesses continue migrating critical operations online, cybersecurity expertise is becoming less of a luxury and more of a necessity.

Human Skills

Yet if technical skills help people access opportunities, human skills increasingly determine who remains valuable once they get them.

Many people assume that success in the AI era is simply about learning how to use AI tools. But as technology becomes more accessible, the ability to think critically, communicate effectively, lead others, and adapt to change may become even more important.

In other words, what makes people employable in the future may not be what machines can do, but what machines still struggle to do.

The most successful workers of the next decade are therefore likely to be those who combine technical competence with strong human capabilities.

6. Analytical and Critical Thinking (Problem Solving)

In a world overflowing with information, the ability to analyse situations, evaluate evidence, and solve problems has become one of the most valuable workplace skills.

While AI can generate answers in seconds, employers still need people who can interpret information, make sound judgments, and decide which solutions are best suited to real-world challenges. This is why analytical thinking consistently ranks among the most sought-after skills globally.

7. Creativity and Innovation

As artificial intelligence makes it easier to generate content, code, designs, and ideas, originality is becoming increasingly valuable.

Businesses continue to rely on people who can identify opportunities, develop new products, improve processes, and think beyond existing solutions. While AI can assist creativity, the ability to imagine something genuinely new remains a distinctly human advantage.

8. Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Technical knowledge alone rarely guarantees success.

Whether pitching an idea, collaborating with colleagues, serving customers, or managing stakeholders, people must be able to communicate clearly and build strong relationships. In an increasingly connected and service-driven economy, strong communication skills often separate good employees from exceptional ones.

9. Leadership and Teamwork

Modern workplaces depend heavily on collaboration.

Employers are increasingly looking for individuals who can work effectively with others, take initiative, coordinate efforts, and help teams achieve common goals. Leadership is no longer reserved for managers; it is increasingly viewed as the ability to influence outcomes and contribute positively wherever one works.

10. Agility and Adaptability

The future of work is changing faster than ever before.

New technologies, industries, and business models are constantly emerging, while some traditional jobs are disappearing. Workers who can quickly learn new skills, adapt to changing circumstances, and embrace new ways of working are likely to enjoy a significant advantage throughout their careers.