President Bola Tinubu will travel to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Sunday, January 26, to participate in the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit, scheduled for January 27-28, 2025.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the summit, hosted by the Tanzanian government in collaboration with the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank, seeks to advance “Mission 300,” an ambitious initiative aimed at providing electricity to 300 million people across Africa by 2030.

The summit will bring together African leaders, private sector stakeholders, development partners, and civil society organizations to discuss and strategize around the continent’s pressing energy challenges.

Key areas of focus include expanding energy access to underserved regions, promoting renewable energy adoption, improving energy efficiency, and mobilizing private sector investments to drive sustainable energy development.

Over the two-day event, participating nations will outline their commitments to achieving universal energy access.

What to know

On the first day, ministerial representatives will present their national energy compacts, offering detailed plans for meeting their energy goals within five years.

The second day will feature Heads of State endorsing the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, a collective framework to achieve Mission 300’s objectives.

The two-day summit will open with ministerial-level discussions where participating countries will present their national energy strategies, referred to as “energy compacts.”

These compacts will detail each country’s plan for achieving universal energy access within five years. On the second day, African Heads of State will formally endorse the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, a landmark agreement that will establish a collective roadmap for achieving the Mission 300 objectives.

President Tinubu is expected to deliver a national address at the summit, where he will highlight Nigeria’s commitment to universal energy access and its efforts to champion clean and sustainable energy solutions.

The President will also outline Nigeria’s integrated energy strategy, emphasizing its role as a leader in driving innovative energy policies across the continent.

The President will be accompanied by a high-profile delegation that includes Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power; and Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, among other senior government officials.

President Tinubu’s participation in the summit shows Nigeria’s commitment to being at the forefront of Africa’s energy transformation. As a major player in the continent’s energy landscape, Nigeria’s contribution to the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration is expected to set the tone for broader continental cooperation on energy access.