The much-anticipated Nollywood dramedy, Family Brouhaha, has made a sensational debut at the Nigerian box office, raking in a whopping N21.4 million in its first week.

The star-studded film, which hit cinemas on April 11, has quickly become one of the most talked-about releases of 2025.

Directed by Femi Adebayo and written and produced by Oyinlola Lasisi (popularly known as Oyinlaz), Family Brouhaha boasts a heavyweight cast that reads like a roll call of Nollywood royalty.

The ensemble includes Joke Silva, Wale Ojo, Gabriel Afolayan, Shaffy Bello, Yemi Shodimu, Tope “Teddy A” Adenibuyan, Layi Wasabi, Tayo Faniran, Tina Mba, Charles Okocha, and Deza The Great, among others.

About the film

Set against a vibrant backdrop of Nigeria’s urban and rural scenery, the plot centres on the mysterious death of Dr. Mrs. Braimoh, a wealthy matriarch of a powerful cocoa dynasty.

What follows is a chaotic, hilarious, and thought-provoking battle for inheritance as her descendants navigate secrets, betrayal, and power struggles. The storyline blends comedy and drama in equal measure, offering a “dramedy” experience that resonates deeply with Nigerian audiences.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the film, director Femi Adebayo noted, “Family Brouhaha has something for everyone. It’s a story that mirrors many real-life situations—funny, emotional, and packed with life lessons. When I read the script and saw the cast, I knew this was a story I wanted to bring to life.”

Adebayo’s deft direction captures the emotional intensity of familial conflict while retaining a light-hearted, comedic rhythm that keeps viewers engaged. It’s no surprise that critics are already tipping the film for major nominations in the next AMVCA awards.

Producer and screenwriter Oyinlola Lasisi describes the film as a mirror held up to Nigerian society. “Family Brouhaha isn’t just entertainment; it’s a reflection of who we are as people,” she said. “Every family has its secrets, power plays, and personalities that either make or break the peace. This film holds up those realities and asks viewers to reflect on their roles in their families.”

She added that embedded in the film are subtle but powerful messages about family duty, manipulation, and the need to build safe emotional spaces within households. “It’s a chaotically relatable story. Everyone will see a bit of themselves or someone they know on screen.”

With its strong opening numbers and widespread acclaim, Family Brouhaha looks poised to remain a box office favourite in the coming weeks.