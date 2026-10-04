Bimbo Ademoye’s ‘My 30th Wedding’ crosses 10 million views on YouTube in 48hrs

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has recorded another digital milestone after her latest romantic movie, My 30th Wedding...

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has recorded another digital milestone after her latest romantic movie, My 30th Wedding, surpassed 10 million views on YouTube.

The film, which premiered on October 1, 2026, on Bimbo Ademoye TV, crossed the milestone within days of its release, extending the actress’s growing footprint in Nigeria’s YouTube-driven film market.

My 30th Wedding stars Ademoye alongside Timini Egbuson and follows an ambitious event planner navigating career pressures and family expectations around marriage.

Her life takes an unexpected turn after a demanding client hires her for a high-stakes memorial project, forcing her to reconsider some of her assumptions about work, relationships and the people around her.

My 30th Wedding Hits 10 Million

The movie’s rapid growth means it added more than nine million additional views after reaching the one-million mark within its first three hours.

By the early hours of October 4, Nairametrics’ tracking showed My 30th Wedding at 10,739,487 views, just about 48 hours and counting after its October 1 premiere.

The performance also builds on the expanding audience of Bimbo Ademoye TV, which had about 1.82 million subscribers as of October 2026.

The channel has become one of the platforms through which Ademoye distributes original Nollywood productions directly to viewers, tapping into the growing audience for Nigerian movies on YouTube.

Ademoye’s YouTube Audience Keeps Growing

In December 2025, Nairametrics reported that her romantic comedy Where Love Lives recorded 6.04 million views within 72 hours, after attracting 2.5 million views on its first day. By January 2026, the movie had climbed to more than 16 million views, ranking among Nollywood’s most-watched YouTube releases of 2025.

Another Ademoye production, Broken Hallelujah, which premiered in April 2025, had accumulated more than 11.2 million views by January 2026.

The momentum continued in April 2026 when Mirrors and Reflections crossed 5.3 million views in under 72 hours before reaching 7.1 million views within four days of its release.

Ademoye has also rapidly expanded the audience behind these productions. Nairametrics’ August 2025 ranking of Nigeria’s largest producer-owned YouTube channels showed Bimbo Ademoye TV with 1.14 million subscribers and more than 135 million cumulative channel views.

The channel had increased to about 1.3 million subscribers by December 2025 and 1.39 million by January 2026. Its current 1.82 million subscriber base represents an increase of roughly 680,000 subscribers from the 1.14 million recorded in August 2025.

From Cinemas to YouTube Success

Before building an audience through her own YouTube channel, Ademoye had already featured in several commercially successful Nollywood cinema releases.

Her cinema credits include Sugar Rush, the 2019 action-comedy starring Ademoye alongside Adesua Etomi and Bisola Aiyeola. Nairametrics previously identified the title as one of Nigeria’s major box-office successes and a film that helped establish the commercial potential of female-led action comedies.

In 2025, she appeared alongside Timini Egbuson in Reel Love, which opened with N40.5 million on Valentine’s Day and recorded about N99 million during its opening weekend.

The romantic drama crossed N200 million within three weeks and eventually closed its theatrical run at about N356.8 million, ranking among the highest-grossing Nigerian movies released in 2025.

Ademoye also starred alongside Bisola Aiyeola, Kiekie and Bolaji Ogunmola in Gingerrr. The action-comedy opened with N82.8 million and subsequently climbed to N435.5 million after six weeks in Nigerian cinemas.

Her wider screen career includes Anikulapo, the Kunle Afolayan-directed production that expanded her profile across African audiences. She subsequently reprised her role in Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre, earning a Best Lead Actress nomination at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.