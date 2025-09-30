The Nigerian box office has welcomed another heavyweight. Gingerrr, directed by Yemi Morafa and released on September 26, debuted with an impressive N82.8 million, underscoring the continued commercial strength of Nollywood’s action-comedy slate.

Backed by executive producers Bolaji Ogunmola, Kiekie and Bisola Aiyeola, the film has quickly established itself as one of the strongest openers of the year.

In its opening three days, Gingerrr grossed N78.9 million before pushing past the N82 million mark by the close of its first weekend in theaters nationwide.

Other stars in the film boast an ensemble that includes Blossom Chukwujeku, Faithia Williams, Lateef Adedimeji, Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello and Mr. Macaroni. Its two-hour-plus runtime weaves together action, comedy and drama in a glossy heist story that has already attracted large audiences in Lagos, Abuja and other key markets.

The plot centers on four women whose only path to a better life lies in a daring, high-risk robbery. Bound by fate and desperation, they form an uneasy alliance. But as the heist unfolds, hidden agendas and personal betrayals threaten to unravel their plan, testing the bonds that brought them together.

The success of Gingerrr draws immediate comparisons to Sugar Rush, the 2019 breakout hit produced by Jadesola Osiberu and Abimbola Craig. That film, directed by Kayode Kasum, opened to more than N57 million in its first weekend and advanced screenings, an extraordinary figure at the time, and a turning point for Nollywood blockbusters. Sugar Rush follows three sisters who stumble upon stolen money and quickly find themselves ensnared in the criminal underworld, blending humor, action and female camaraderie.

What we know

Both films rely on an ensemble of women in lead roles, flipping the traditional Nollywood formula that has often relegated female characters to love interests or supporting arcs.

In Sugar Rush, Adesua Etomi, Bisola Aiyeola, and Bimbo Ademoye drove the chaos and energy of the narrative. In Gingerrr, Aiyeola reprises her association with the subgenre, alongside Ogunmola and Kiekie, to deliver another adrenaline-fueled performance.

The resemblance goes beyond casting.

Both stories hinge on the thrills of a heist gone wrong, layered with comedic beats, flashy visuals and the moral complexity of characters who are neither heroes nor villains. In doing so, they tap into an audience’s appetite for high-stakes stories where women take agency and propel the action.

Commercially, the implications are significant. Sugar Rush paved the way for the female-led action-comedy as a bankable model.

Gingerrr’s early box office haul suggests that Nollywood is entering a new phase, where polished thrillers with women at the forefront can anchor the industry’s most profitable releases. If the trend holds, Nigerian cinema may see an influx of similar projects, pushing beyond rom-coms and dramas into territory that blends style, spectacle and mainstream appeal.