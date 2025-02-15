Nollywood’s latest movie, Reel Love, directed by Kayode Kasum and created by Timini Egbuson, made a spectacular debut in Nigerian cinemas on February 14, 2025, grossing N40.5 million on its opening day.

According to data from the Nigerian box office, this figure makes Reel Love the second-highest Nollywood debut ever, trailing only Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, which earned N46.3 million on its first day (December 13, 2024).

Initial estimates placed Reel Love’s opening-day earnings at N14-16 million.

The figure was later adjusted to N20-25 million, then revised again to N30 million.

However, the final tally of N40.5 million far exceeded expectations, marking a significant milestone for the film.

While the three-day opening weekend is expected to bring in even higher numbers—bolstered by Valentine’s Day attendance—the figures indicate a front-loaded performance. The film’s strong early sales highlight its broad appeal among audiences seeking romance-driven stories.

The Plot

Written by Ife Olujuyigbe, Reel Love is a romantic drama that follows Tomide, a social media influencer, and Rachel, an entrepreneur. Their first encounter is nothing short of disastrous, leaving them as instant adversaries.

However, an unusual idea from Tomide’s fiancée, Imani, forces them into an unexpected arrangement: pretending to be a couple to boost Tomide’s online fame.

What starts as a publicity stunt soon takes an emotional turn when Rachel finds herself falling for Tomide—unaware that he is engaged.

Meanwhile, Imani, sensing Tomide’s growing affection for Rachel, ends their relationship. As the situation escalates, she leaks private information to a whistle-blower, exposing Tomide’s deepest secrets.

Blending romance, heartbreak, and the complexities of social media culture, Reel Love delivers an entertaining and emotionally charged cinematic experience that has clearly resonated with audiences.

What to know

The film’s impressive debut is particularly important as it marks Timini Egbuson’s first project as an executive producer. Egbuson, an award-winning actor, was named Nollywood’s highest-earning actor in 2023 by FilmOne Entertainment.

He first gained widespread recognition in 2013 for his role as Tobi in MTV’s Shuga, a popular drama series tackling social issues. Since then, he has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most bankable stars, featuring in critically and commercially successful films such as Breaded Life, Elevator Baby (by Toyin Aimakhu), A Tribe Called Judah, and Ajosepo, which grossed over N200 million in cinemas.

His transition from leading man to producer signals his growing influence in Nollywood, and Reel Love’s strong performance suggests that his creative instincts are paying off.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast, featuring some of Nollywood’s most popular faces. Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, Muyiwa Ademola, Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye, Efa Iwara, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Hermes Iyele, and Lillian Afegbai bring depth to their roles. T.J. Omusuku, making her leading-role debut, adds a fresh dynamic to the film’s narrative.

With its record-breaking opening and positive reception, Reel Love appears set for a strong box office run.