Nollywood star Timini Egbuson, recognized as one of the highest-grossing actors of 2023, has once again demonstrated his box office appeal.

His latest film, Reel Love, has surpassed N200 million in just three weeks.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, Reel Love made a spectacular debut on February 14, grossing N40.5 million on its opening day.

This launch secured its place as the second-highest opening day for a Nollywood film, trailing only Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, which earned N46.3 million on December 13, 2024.

The film sustained its run in its first week, accumulating N123.2 million. It went on to enjoy a record-breaking opening weekend, with earnings totaling N99.3 million—a testament to its broad appeal among Nigerian cinema audiences.

Produced and led by Egbuson, Reel Love boasts an ensemble cast featuring Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Funke Akindele, Bimbo Ademoye, Chico Aligwekwe, Dakore Akande, Efa Iwara, Hermes Iyele, and Egbuson himself. The film’s success underscores the growing influence of Nollywood’s leading actors in driving box office numbers.

Movie plot

Reel Love is a modern romance intertwined with social media drama. The story follows Tomide, an ambitious social media influencer, and Rachel, an entrepreneur, whose paths cross in an unexpected and contentious encounter. Initially sworn enemies, the two find themselves in an unlikely arrangement when Tomide’s fiancée, Imani, suggests they fake a romantic relationship to boost his online fame.

However, what begins as a strategic move quickly spirals into real emotions. Rachel, unaware of Tomide’s existing engagement, begins to develop genuine feelings for him. The situation takes a dramatic turn when Imani, sensing the shift in her fiancé’s affections, calls off their engagement. In a final twist, she leaks damaging details about Tomide to a whistle-blower, exposing secrets that threaten his career and public image.

Blending romance, heartbreak, and the complexities of social media fame, Reel Love delivers a compelling narrative that has resonated with audiences.

What to know

Egbuson, who first gained recognition for his role in Tinsel, has steadily built his career with notable performances in both film and television. His versatility as an actor has seen him take on a range of roles, from romantic leads to complex, dramatic characters. After his breakout role in Elevator Baby, which earned him the Best Actor award at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Egbuson cemented his reputation as a leading man in Nollywood.

Beyond acting, Egbuson has expanded his influence in the Nigerian entertainment industry as a producer and brand ambassador, working with top brands and filmmakers to bring compelling stories to life. He has starred in several commercially successful films, including A Tribe Called Judah, Dinner at My Place, Introducing the Kujus, and Shanty Town, showcasing his ability to drive box office numbers.

The younger brother of acclaimed actress Dakore Akande, Egbuson has carved out his own niche, earning widespread recognition for his charisma, screen presence, and ability to connect with audiences.