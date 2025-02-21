Nollywood star Timini Egbuson’s latest romantic comedy, Reel Love, has made an impressive debut at the Nigerian box office, grossing N123.2 million in its first seven days of release.

The film, which Egbuson executive produced, has quickly become one of the standout hits of 2025, drawing audiences to cinemas across the country.

According to data from the Nigerian Box Office, Reel Love enjoyed a record-breaking opening weekend, debuting with N99.3 million.

The film’s momentum continued into its first full week, with a single-day high of N40.5 million, showcasing its immense popularity among moviegoers. Released on February 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day, the film’s romantic theme and star-studded cast proved to be a winning combination.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, Reel Love features a stellar ensemble cast, including Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Funke Akindele, Bimbo Ademoye, Chico Aligwekwe, Dakore Akande, Efa Iwara, Hermes Iyele, and Timini Egbuson himself.

Timini Egbuson first gained widespread recognition in 2013 for his role as Tobi in MTV’s Shuga, a popular drama series tackling social issues. Since then, he has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most bankable stars, featuring in critically and commercially successful films such as Breaded Life, Elevator Baby (by Toyin Aimakhu), A Tribe Called Judah, and Ajosepo, which grossed over N200 million in cinemas.

What to know

The film follows the story of Tomide Jobi, a charismatic relationship influencer played by Egbuson, whose life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters Rita Monday, a fiercely independent and opinionated woman. The narrative blends humor, romance, and self-discovery, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

The film’s success comes amid fierce competition from both local and international releases. Marvel’s Captain America claimed the top spot at the box office with N169.6 million in the same seven-day period. Meanwhile, Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa continues to perform strongly, adding N17.5 million in its 10th week for a cumulative total of N1.872 billion. Other notable releases include Summer Rain, which grossed N20.6 million in its second week, and Something About the Brigs, which brought in N15.1 million in its third week.

Reel Love’s performance points to the growing demand for relatable Nollywood productions and the industry’s ability to hold its own against international blockbusters.

As Reel Love continues its theatrical run, it could surpass the N200 million mark, joining the ranks of Nollywood’s highest-grossing films. For fans of romantic comedies and Nollywood enthusiasts alike, Reel Love has been received with mixed reviews, offering a perfect blend of entertainment, emotion, and star power.