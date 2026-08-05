FG to pay outstanding wage award before mid-August, clear promotion arrears

The Federal Government has promised public servants that outstanding wage award payments will be made before mid-August, while efforts are ongoing to process promotion arrears as part of its commitment to addressing workers’ outstanding entitlements.

The Federal Government has promised public servants that outstanding wage award payments will be made before mid-August, while efforts are ongoing to process promotion arrears as part of its commitment to addressing workers’ outstanding entitlements.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Taiwo Oyedele gave the assurance during a meeting on Wednesday with the leadership of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council Trade Side, led by its National President Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, according to a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The Director of the Cash Management Department, Christiana Osho, confirmed that reconciliation of the outstanding wage award had been completed and that the release of funds was at the final stage, with eligible public servants set to begin receiving payments once the funds are released.

What the minister is saying

Oyedele said the government had already begun addressing many of the issues raised by the council before receiving formal communication, and pledged that outstanding commitments would be implemented within realistic timelines.

“When government makes commitments, it delivers. We are not in the habit of making promises that cannot be fulfilled. Where there are outstanding issues, we will give realistic timelines and ensure they are implemented,” he said.

“Our objective is to build a system where issues are resolved proactively. We want workers to have confidence that once government gives its word, it will honour that commitment,” he added.

Oyedele also directed relevant officials to review all documents submitted by the council, liaise with appropriate ministries, departments, and agencies, and expedite action on outstanding matters requiring government intervention.

Permanent Secretary Special Duties Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma disclosed that Batch 7 promotion arrears, which was inadvertently omitted during an earlier payment exercise, is now being processed alongside Batch 9 to close the gap created by the oversight.

He added that the Federal Government is also working with relevant MDAs to resolve issues relating to the Peculiar Allowance and other outstanding labour matters raised by the council.

JPSNC President Minjibir commended the minister for receiving the delegation and appealed for the speedy resolution of outstanding labour issues, including the wage award, promotion arrears, salary relativity concerns affecting health workers, and other matters impacting federal public servants.

Get up to speed

The outstanding wage award and promotion arrears have been among the most persistent grievances of federal public servants under the current administration, with labour unions repeatedly raising concerns about delays in implementing agreements reached with the government.

Earlier this month, the JNPSNC urged Oyedele, to urgently intervene in the delayed payment of two months’ wage award and the implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance for federal workers.

The council said it had requested a meeting with the minister on or before August 11 to address the outstanding welfare issues, warning that failure to resolve the matter could trigger unrest among public servants.

The latest assurance from the Federal Government is also coming weeks after the Federal Workers Forum (FWF) renewed calls for improved worker welfare, urging the government to review the country’s wage structure by approving a N300,000 national minimum wage.

The group argued that the current salaries earned by federal workers are no longer sustainable amid Nigeria’s rising cost of living.

The group also called for the immediate payment of outstanding wage awards, salary arrears and other worker entitlements, including the settlement of the outstanding two-month wage award owed since June 2024.

What you should know

In June, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Workers Forum rejected the proposed N100,000 national minimum wage, describing it as inadequate and incapable of addressing the current economic realities facing Nigerian workers.

This was contained in a communiqué jointly signed by the forum’s National Coordinator, Mr Andrew Emelieze; National Secretary, Mr Ayo Ogundele; and National Mobilisation Officer, Mr Aminu Yerima.

The forum said federal workers are facing worsening living conditions, low wages, unpaid arrears and rising insecurity, despite repeated assurances by the government on workers’ welfare.