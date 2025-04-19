Nigerian screen legend Richard Mofe-Damijo’s debut film as executive producer, Radio Voice, has made an impressive entry at the Nigerian box office, grossing N34.7 million in its first week of release.

The figure, tracked between April 11 and 17, was confirmed by the Nigerian Box Office data service.

The film marks a new chapter in Mofe-Damijo’s four-decade-long career, with his production company, RMD Productions, leading the project in partnership with co-producers Blessing Jessica Obasi and Yolanda Okereke.

Directed by Isioma Osaje and co-written with Ufuoma Metitiri, Radio Voice has received significant institutional backing, including support from the Office of the Vice President, in line with the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to investing in the creative and digital economy.

About the film

Set against the backdrop of a struggling radio station, Radio Voice follows the story of a former sex worker who seeks redemption and purpose by becoming an on-air personality.

Her path to reinvention is layered with both emotional and professional challenges as she tries to escape her past while navigating the politics of workplace respectability and credibility. The narrative resonates with themes of resilience, self-transformation, and women’s empowerment in media spaces.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast that includes some of Nollywood’s most acclaimed talents: Nse Ikpe-Etim, Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Damilola Adegbite, and Timini Egbuson. Shot primarily in English, the production reflects a blend of social realism and uplifting storytelling, appealing to audiences across demographics.

The commercial success of Radio Voice also comes with industry implications. RMD Productions recently secured a landmark distribution deal with Nile Entertainment for two major projects: Radio Voice and an upcoming title, Revelations. While Radio Voice is set for an extended rollout across West African cinemas, Revelations will premiere at a major international film festival ahead of its commercial release.

What to know

Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has long been a household name in Nigerian entertainment. A trained lawyer and former journalist, he began his acting career with the 1980s television soap Ripples, but rose to national fame as the character Segun Kadiri in Checkmate.