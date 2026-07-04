The 10 most-streamed Nigerian songs on YouTube Music (H1 2026)

Afrobeats continued its remarkable global expansion in the first half of 2026, with digital streaming cementing its position as the primary driver of music consumption and commercial success.

Afrobeats continued its remarkable global expansion in the first half of 2026, with digital streaming cementing its position as the primary driver of music consumption and commercial success.

As streaming platforms become increasingly central to how audiences discover and engage with music, YouTube Music has emerged as one of the key indicators of an artist’s reach, particularly in Nigeria and other emerging markets where YouTube’s ecosystem enjoys widespread adoption.

Between January and June 2026, Nigeria’s 10 most-streamed songs on YouTube Music generated a combined 118.7 million streams, underscoring the genre’s sustained momentum and the dominance of a handful of artists shaping the country’s music landscape.

The rankings reflect the continued influence of Afrobeats heavyweights Wizkid and Asake, who accounted for five of the top 10 entries, while collaborations involving BNXN, Sarz, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, Young Jonn, Odumodublvck and a new generation of artists such as Shoday, FOLA and 6uff also recorded impressive numbers

Beyond the streaming figures, the songs also translated their popularity into strong video performance on YouTube, collectively attracting more than 78 million views across their official music videos, highlighting the growing role of visual content in driving audience engagement and extending the commercial lifespan of hit records.

In this report, Nairametrics examines the 10 biggest Nigerian songs on YouTube Music in the first half of 2026, based on their streaming performance between January and June, detailing when they were released, how their official videos performed on YouTube, and what their success says about the evolving economics of Nigeria’s fast-growing digital music industry.

10. My Healer – Seyi Vibez & Omah Lay (9.7million streams)

“My Healer“, the collaborative single by Seyi Vibez and Omah Lay, was released on January 21, 2026, marking one of the year’s earliest Afrobeats hits. The song blends Seyi Vibez’s emotionally driven street-pop style with Omah Lay’s smooth, melodic vocals, delivering a reflective record centered on love, healing and resilience.

The track gained traction across streaming platforms shortly after its release, buoyed by strong playlist placements and sustained listener engagement. The official music video has amassed 7.6 million views on YouTube, while the song has recorded 9.7 million streams on YouTube Music, making it one of Nigeria’s most-streamed releases in the first half of 2026.

9. Back Outside – BNXN & Sarz (10 million streams)

“Back Outside” released on April 19,2206 marked BNXN’s return to the music scene as his first official release since his 2025 album CAPTAIN. Released on April 19, 2026, as the lead single from his collaborative EP The Game Needs Us with veteran producer Sarz, the record pairs BNXN’s melodic vocals with Sarz’s polished Afrobeats production. The song quickly gained momentum across streaming platforms and radio, emerging as one of Nigeria’s biggest hits of the second quarter.

The official music video, released on April 24, 2026, has amassed more than 6.35 million YouTube views, complementing the song’s strong digital performance. On YouTube Music, Back Outside recorded 10 million streams, ranking it among most-streamed Nigerian song on the platform

8. Colorado – Johnny Drille, Ayra Starr & Young Jonn (10 million streams)

“Colorado”, the collaborative single by Johnny Drille featuring Ayra Starr and Young Jonn, was officially released on April 10, 2026. Produced by Teemode, the Afro-fusion record combines Johnny Drille’s soulful songwriting with Ayra Starr’s vibrant vocals and Young Jonn’s Afropop sensibilities, creating one of the year’s most commercially successful collaborations.

The song gained traction across digital streaming platforms shortly after release, driven by strong playlist support and growing social media engagement. Its official music video has accumulated 2.8 million views on YouTube, while the track has recorded 10 million plays on YouTube Music, reflecting its broad appeal among Nigerian listeners.

7. Forgiveness – Asake (11 million streams)

“Forgiveness” was released on April 30, 2026, as one of the standout tracks on Asake’s fourth studio album, M$NEY, which officially dropped on May 1, 2026. The introspective record blends Asake’s signature Fuji-infused Afrobeats with themes of redemption, resilience and personal growth, making it one of the album’s most talked-about songs.

The official music video premiered on May 9, 2026, extending the song’s momentum following the album’s release. As of early July, the video had garnered 7.7 million views on YouTube, while the track recorded 11 million streams on YouTube Music.

6. Paparazzi – Shoday featuring FOLA(10 million streams)

“Paparazzi”, the breakout Afrobeats single by Shoday featuring FOLA, was officially released on January 2, 2026, making it one of the first major Nigerian hits of the year.

The song pairs Shoday’s smooth vocals with FOLA’s melodic delivery over an infectious Afrobeats production, quickly gaining traction across streaming platforms and social media. Its catchy hook and romantic theme helped fuel its popularity among listeners, while playlist placements further expanded its reach.

The official music video debuted on January 3, 2026, just a day after the audio release, and has since amassed 8.4 million views on YouTube. On YouTube Music, the track recorded 10 million streams during the first half of 2026, ranking among Nigeria’s most-streamed songs on the platform.

5. 10 Minutes – 6uff featuring Odumodublvck (11 million streams

Released on March 4, 2026, “10 Minutes” marked a breakthrough moment for rising artist 6uff, who teamed up with rapper Odumodublvck on one of the year’s standout Afrobeats and hip-hop collaborations. Built around hard-hitting production and confident lyricism, the record quickly gained traction across streaming platforms, introducing 6uff to a wider audience while extending Odumodublvck’s run of commercially successful features.

The official visualizer premiered on March 12, 2026, helping sustain the song’s momentum. It has since amassed 9 million views on YouTube, while the track has recorded 11 million streams on YouTube Music

4. Gratitude – Asake (13 million streams)

Released on April 30, 2026, as part of Asake’s fourth studio album M$NEY, Gratitude is one of the project’s most reflective tracks and has a total of 13million streams as of the time. Of this publication. Produced by longtime collaborator Magicsticks, the song departs from Asake’s high-energy street anthems, instead delivering a message of thanksgiving, resilience and perseverance.

The official music video premiered on May 26, 2026, nearly a month after the album’s release, helping sustain interest in the record. By early July, the video had accumulated more than 6 million YouTube views.

3. Jogodo – Wizkid featuring Asake (13 million streams)

Wizkid and Asake opened 2026 with another commercial success as “Jogodo” amassed 13 million streams on YouTube Music in the first half of the year, making it one of Nigeria’s most-streamed songs on the platform. The collaboration, which blends Wizkid’s laid-back Afrobeats sound with Asake’s Fuji-inspired vocals, was released on January 15, 2026, as the lead single from their joint EP, Real (Vol. 1).

The official music video followed a week later on January 22, 2026, helping sustain the record’s momentum. It has since accumulated 6.8 million views on YouTube, complementing the song’s strong streaming performance across digital platforms.

2. Worship – Asake (15 million streams)

Released on March 19, 2026, “Worship” became one of Asake’s biggest commercial successes of the year, recording 15 million streams on YouTube Music during the first half of 2026 to rank among Nigeria’s most-streamed songs on the platform. The surprise release, featuring DJ Snake, coincided with the Eid al-Fitr celebrations and later served as the lead single for Asake’s fourth studio album, M$NEY, which was released on May 1.

The official music video has amassed 11 million views on YouTube, extending the song’s momentum well beyond its release.

1. Turbulence – Wizkid featuring Asake (16 million streams)

“Turbulence” gave Wizkid and Asake the biggest Nigerian hit on YouTube Music during the first half of 2026, amassing 16 million streams on the platform. Released on January 22, 2026, the song serves as the opening track on the duo’s joint EP, REAL, Vol. 1, blending Wizkid’s signature laid-back vocals with Asake’s energetic Fuji-inspired style.

The official cinematic music video, directed by Edgar Estevez, premiered on January 23, 2026, a day after the audio release. It has since garnered 13 million views on YouTube, reinforcing the song’s dominance across digital platforms and helping sustain its momentum throughout the first half of the year.