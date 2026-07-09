Michael Jackson biopic crosses N800 million at Nigerian box office

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael has crossed the N800 million mark at the Nigerian box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films ever released in the country despite not being screened by Filmhouse Group, one of West Africa's largest cinema exhibitors.

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael has crossed the N800 million mark at the Nigerian box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films ever released in the country despite not being screened by Filmhouse Group, one of West Africa’s largest cinema exhibitors.

According to the latest figures from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the film generated N11.98 million during the week of June 26 to July 2.

Thus bringing its cumulative Nigerian box office earnings to N790.96 million. Industry data indicates the film has since surpassed the N800 million milestone.

What they are saying

The milestone is particularly notable given the absence of Filmhouse Cinemas, Nigeria’s largest cinema chain by screen count. Industry observers estimate that had the title secured a full nationwide rollout across all major exhibitors, it could have been on track to gross between N950 million and N1 billion domestically.

“Michael crossed the N800 million mark today. Once again, this milestone was achieved without one of Nigeria’s largest cinema exhibitor chains.

“Had all parties been involved, the film would likely be on course for N950 million to N1 billion.”

The film’s latest weekly performance came from 29 cinema locations, with 13 locations contributing to the weekend haul. It earned N7.71 million over the Friday-to-Sunday period, led by N2.92 million on Saturday, followed by N2.53 million on Friday and N2.27 million on Sunday.

What you should know

The strong run continues the momentum established during its opening weekend in April.

As previously reported by Nairametrics, Michael grossed N123.2 million within its first three days in Nigerian cinemas after opening with N111.6 million, signaling robust audience demand despite its limited exhibition footprint.

The film’s domestic success mirrors its global box office performance, where it has emerged as the highest-grossing music biopic in history.

According to Box Office Mojo, Michael has generated approximately $991.4 million worldwide as of July 6, 2026, including $371.2 million from North America and $620.1 million from international markets. The film recovered its estimated production budget within days of release before going on to surpass Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing musical biopic globally.

The film also overtook Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to become the highest-grossing biographical film of all time and now ranks as Lionsgate’s highest-grossing theatrical release.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael chronicles the life and career of music icon Michael Jackson, with Jaafar Jackson, the late singer’s nephew, portraying the King of Pop. The cast also includes Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller and Laura Harrier.