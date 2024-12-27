Nollywood’s queen of comedy, Funke Akindele, has delivered another cinematic triumph with Everybody Loves Jenifa.

The film has shattered records, grossing an unprecedented N783 million within its first 14 days in theaters.

Released on December 13, 2024, the highly anticipated sequel has captured the imagination of audiences nationwide, achieving N511 million in just 12 days and cementing its position as the year’s highest-grossing film.

On Boxing Day alone, the movie brought in a jaw-dropping N107 million, setting a new benchmark for daily box office.

According to industry data, Everybody Loves Jenifa shattered records early on, earning N355.1 million within its first week. By its second weekend, the film had drawn in over 71,700 viewers and solidified its status as the fastest Nollywood production to cross the N500 million mark.

Funke Akindele’s mastery of blending humor, drama, and relatable social themes continues to resonate deeply with Nigerian audiences. This latest chapter in the beloved Jenifa franchise builds on the success of her previous blockbuster, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, which grossed over N1.5 billion and remains Nollywood’s all-time top earner.

What you should know

The success of Everybody Loves Jenifa caps an extraordinary year for Nollywood. The industry saw record-breaking performances from films such as Jagun Jagun, Lisabi, and Queen Lateefah, contributing to the West African box office’s milestone achievement of N12 billion in 2024.

Nollywood productions accounted for over 50% of market share this year, showing the industry’s growing dominance in its home market and its ability to rival Hollywood imports.

The film’s appeal extended far beyond Nigerian shores. Everybody Loves Jenifa earned $100,000 during its opening weekend across nine international territories, including the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia. This marks the first time a Nollywood film has achieved such earnings across these regions, setting a new benchmark for global success.

As 2024 comes to a close, Nollywood’s remarkable growth shows no signs of slowing. Box office revenue reached N8.76 billion in the first nine months of the year, a 59% increase from 2023. This surge, despite a slight dip in ticket admissions, reflects the audience’s appetite for high-quality, homegrown content and the impact of higher average ticket prices.

As 2024 draws to a close, Everybody Loves Jenifa serves as a testament to Nollywood’s remarkable growth and ability to captivate audiences at home and abroad. With Funke Akindele leading the charge, the industry is well-positioned to continue breaking records and cementing its place as a global entertainment powerhouse.

For Nollywood fans, Everybody Loves Jenifa is more than just a movie—it’s a celebration of the resilience, creativity, and undeniable charm that define Nigerian cinema.