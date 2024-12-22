After 7 days at the cinemas, Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa continues to captivate audiences and make waves at the Nigerian box office.

The film, which premiered on December 13, 2024, has grossed an impressive N355.1 million within its first seven days of release.

According to data from the Nigerian box office, the film has sold over 71,700 tickets, showing that the December blockbuster demand for entertainment is one of the most anticipated Nollywood releases of the year.

The success of Everybody Loves Jenifa comes as no surprise, considering Funke Akindele’s track record.

Her previous film, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, grossed over N1.5 billion, and she has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to blend humour, social commentary, and relatable storytelling in a way that resonates with Nigerian audiences.

The latest instalment in the Jenifa franchise is no different, drawing in fans who have followed the character’s journey since its inception.

In its opening week, Everybody Loves Jenifa generated over N72 million in ticket sales on December 16 and 17 alone, bringing its total earnings close to N300 million by mid-week.

The film continues to perform strongly in cinemas, buoyed by strong word-of-mouth marketing and a loyal fanbase eager to see Jenifa’s latest antics. The movie’s mix of comedy, drama, and suspense has proven to be a winning formula, and audiences have responded enthusiastically.

What to know

Everybody Loves Jenifa tells the story of Jenifa, played by Akindele, whose popularity comes under threat when a new neighbour, Lobster, begins to overshadow her charity work.

This sets off a series of events that force Jenifa to confront her feelings of jealousy and inadequacy.

The plot thickens when she and her friends become embroiled with a drug baron during a trip to Ghana, adding an element of thriller to the narrative.

The film boasts a talented cast, with Stan Nze and Omowunmi Dada playing key roles alongside Akindele. The film is co-directed by Akindele and Tunde Olaoye, with the screenplay written by Akindele, Akinlabi Ishola, and Collins Okoh.

The well-crafted story, combined with the star power of Akindele, has contributed to the film’s commercial success.

Another significant milestone for Everybody Loves Jenifa is its international distribution.

The film has been picked up by Nile Media for theatrical distribution across 30 countries in six continents, marking a historic achievement for Nollywood.

This is the first Nollywood film to be released on such a global scale, further expanding the reach of African cinema and increasing its visibility in international markets.

With ticket prices ranging from N7,000 to N8,000 for premium screenings, Everybody Loves Jenifa is setting a new precedent for Nollywood’s commercial model, suggesting that the industry is ready to embrace higher pricing for high-profile releases.

The success of the film is expected to contribute to the continued growth of Nollywood, which has seen increasing global recognition and demand for African stories.

As the film continues its successful run, expectations remain high for Everybody Loves Jenifa to break more records and cement Funke Akindele’s status as one of Nollywood’s most bankable stars.