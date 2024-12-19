Nollywood’s box office darling, Everybody Loves Jenifa (ELJ), continues its impressive run, nearing the N300 million mark in ticket sales within its first week of release.

Premiering on December 13, 2024, Funke Akindele’s latest installment in the beloved Jenifa franchise has captivated audiences, quickly cementing its place in Nigerian cinematic history.

According to box office data, ELJ grossed over N72 million on Monday(Dec 16) and Tuesday(Dec 17) alone, pushing its cumulative total to over N280 million.

There are predictions that the film is on track to secure the biggest opening week ever recorded in the Nigerian box office, surpassing existing benchmarks.

Nairametrics previously reported that ELJ debuted with a record-breaking N206 million during its opening weekend, setting a new standard for Nollywood. The film opened to staggering success, grossing N45.22 million on its debut Friday, a 30% increase in first-day admissions compared to last year’s hit, A Tribe Called Judah.

Despite limited availability—missing screenings at Genesis Cinemas and part of Silverbird Cinemas on its opening day—ELJ recorded 9,409 admissions, surpassing A Tribe Called Judah’s 8,870 admissions. These figures underscore the film’s strong pull, fueled by positive reviews and robust word-of-mouth.

Backstory

Funke Akindele celebrated another milestone on her Instagram, announcing that ELJ set a new Nollywood record for the highest-grossing single day, earning N87.8 million in one day.

The film sold an impressive 38,353 tickets during its opening weekend, making it not only the biggest opening of 2024 but also the highest-grossing opening weekend in Nollywood history.

Advanced screenings also contributed significantly, generating N16.8 million before its official release. Additionally, ELJ has expanded its footprint internationally, premiering across 30 countries via Nile Group Entertainment, further bolstering its global appeal.

Co-written by Akindele, Akinlabi Ishola, and Collins Okoh, Everybody Loves Jenifa is co-directed by Akindele and Tunde Olaoye. The film blends comedy with life lessons, resonating with audiences both in Nigeria and abroad.

The star-studded cast includes Akindele herself, alongside renowned actors like Patience Ozokwor, Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Omowunmi Dada, Jackie Appiah, and Falz.

Funke Akindele’s latest blockbuster, Everybody Loves Jenifa (ELJ), continues to break new ground, with its December 20th UK premiere achieving a historic milestone. The film’s initial screening sold out so quickly that a second screening was added—and it too has officially sold out, marking an unprecedented achievement for a Nigerian film.

As Funke Akindele’s creation garners international acclaim, the success of Everybody Loves Jenifa serves as a shining example of the heights Nigerian cinema can achieve with compelling storytelling, visionary leadership, and the steadfast support of its audience.