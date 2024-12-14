Nollywood’s Funke Akindele has delivered yet another cinematic sensation.

Her latest film, Everybody Loves Jenifa, raked in an impressive N16.8 million during its advance screenings, setting the stage for what could be another box-office triumph.

The film released on December 13, 2024, is distributed locally by FilmOne Entertainment and internationally by Nile Media.

A continuation of the much-loved Jenifa franchise, the new movie explores fresh challenges for its titular character. Jenifa’s popularity comes under threat when Lobster, a shady new neighbor, begins to outshine her charity work, forcing her to confront feelings of jealousy and inadequacy.

The stakes escalate when Jenifa and her friends, during a trip to Ghana, find themselves embroiled with a deadly drug baron after a bag of drugs is mistakenly left in their rental property.

Everybody Loves Jenifa boasts a stellar lineup of talent, with Funke Akindele herself in the lead role, joined by Stan Nze and Omowunmi Dada.

Akindele also co-directed the film with Tunde Olaoye, while the screenplay was penned by Akindele, Akinlabi Ishola, and Collins Okoh.

What to know

Nile Media’s announcement of international distribution has generated excitement beyond Nigeria’s borders. “Nile Media Entertainment proudly announces international theatrical distribution for Everybody Loves Jenifa, the first Nigerian film to be released in 30 countries across 6 continents,” read a statement on their official Instagram account.

The buzz around the film intensified after Nile Media’s announcement that Everybody Loves Jenifa will premiere in 30 countries — a first for Nollywood. The move is seen as a breakthrough for the industry, which continues to expand its reach beyond West Africa, bolstered by growing demand for African stories in international markets.

As Akindele’s latest film heads into its opening weekend, expectations remain high. With the star’s track record and a strong marketing push, Everybody Loves Jenifa is poised to become another box-office triumph.

Akindele’s past successes, such as A Tribe Called Judah, which grossed N1.5 billion, and Omo Ghetto: The Saga, cement her as one of Nollywood’s most bankable stars.

Her knack for combining humor, social commentary, and action has resonated with audiences both locally and internationally.

The advance earnings for Everybody Loves Jenifa reflect the strong anticipation for the film. Ticket prices, ranging from N7,000 to N8,000, suggest Nollywood is continuing to redefine its commercial model with premium pricing for high-profile releases.

Industry Impact

Moses Babatope, founder of Nile Media and former managing director of FilmOne Entertainment, is spearheading the international rollout.

Babatope’s partnership with Akindele highlights Nollywood’s growing ambition to capture global audiences.