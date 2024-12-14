Nigeria’s healthcare sector is a vital cornerstone for the nation’s development but faces significant challenges.

Highly skilled medical specialists are increasingly crucial in bridging these gaps and ensuring quality care for Nigeria’s growing population.

The demand for specialists is evidenced by the increasing burden of disease in Nigeria. Cardiovascular, fertility issues, mental health and public health misinformation compound the complexity of the healthcare landscape.

The specialists in this report exemplify the transformative potential of expertise in addressing critical health challenges, their achievements in advancing diagnostics, treatments, innovations, entrepreneurship and public health advocacy illustrate the indispensable need for dedicated professionals in shaping a healthier future for Nigeria.

This report highlights individuals who have actively supported the health sector for over 30 years. Take a look at some of these personalities as spotlighted by Nairametrics.

Dr. Adeyemi Johnson

Dr. Adeyemi Johnson, the Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer, of First Cardiology Consultants Limited. He founded First Cardiology Consultants in Nigeria in 2008.

Dr Adeyemi Johnson is a seasoned interventional cardiologist and has been a pioneer in modern invasive cardiology in Nigeria, significantly advancing the field.

His expertise includes performing groundbreaking procedures such as the first coronary angioplasty with stent implantation in Nigeria, as well as the first non-surgical closures of heart holes in both children and adults. Today, these procedures are routinely performed under his leadership.

Dr. Johnson has also spearheaded the establishment of a non-surgical peripheral vascular disease program at FCC, which aims to restore blood flow to blocked arteries in the arms and legs. This program has saved numerous limbs from amputation due to poor circulation, offering patients life-saving alternatives.

As the Medical Director and CEO at FCC Healthcare, he believes in the power of innovation to transform healthcare. By leveraging the latest advancements in technology, which ensure that patients receive cutting-edge treatments and therapies.

He remains at the forefront of medical advancements, constantly expanding his knowledge and expertise to provide the best care possible.

Dr Abayomi Ajayi

Dr. Abayomi Ajayi is a renowned fertility expert, gynaecologist, obstetrician, and entrepreneur, widely known for his transformative contributions to healthcare in Nigeria and West Africa.

His work has had a profound impact on the region, particularly in the field of fertility and reproductive health.

As the founder of ISCARE Nigeria Limited, a prominent investment company focused on the healthcare sector. He is also the founder of Nordica Fertility Centre, established in 2003, which has become one of the most reputable providers of assisted reproductive services in Nigeria.

With multiple branches offering advanced treatments for both male and female infertility, Nordica has significantly improved the lives of countless Nigerians seeking fertility solutions.

Dr. Ajayi is known for his innovative approach to healthcare, introducing cutting-edge technologies and medical procedures in Nigeria. One of his major achievements also is pioneering the use of High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for the non-invasive treatment of fibroids, a breakthrough that has revolutionized women’s healthcare in the country and offered a less invasive alternative to traditional methods.

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Ajayi has also championed social initiatives aimed at improving awareness of fertility issues, provides mentorship and guidance for young medical professionals and has demonstrated his commitment to advancing healthcare solutions in the region.

Professor Ifeoma Joy Okoye

Professor Ifeoma Joy Okoye is a pioneering figure in Nigerian healthcare, particularly renowned for her expertise in radiology and clinical trials.

With over 44 years of experience, she has made remarkable contributions to medical practice, education, and healthcare systems both in Nigeria and internationally.

She holds the distinction of being the first female radiologist and the first professor of radiology in Southeast Nigeria, marking her as a trailblazer in the field.

Throughout her illustrious career, Professor Okoye has dedicated herself to advancing medical education, research, and clinical trials, with a focus on cancer control and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Her work has earned her recognition beyond Nigeria, where she currently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Research & Innovation at the National Institute for Cancer Research & Treatment (NICRAT), further solidifying her global impact.

A specialist in women’s health, interventional radiology, and cancer detection, Professor Okoye has made significant strides in understanding and treating various types of cancer, including breast, cervical, prostate, liver, and lung cancer.

She has been instrumental in developing radiology infrastructure in Nigeria, particularly in radiotherapy and nuclear medicine, helping to improve treatment options for patients across the country.

As a strong advocate for robust regulatory frameworks, she has facilitated collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies, improving local research capacity and introducing innovations that enhance healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

In cancer care, Professor Okoye has been a vocal advocate for early detection, recognizing the critical need to address Nigeria’s high cancer mortality rate, which is often linked to late-stage diagnoses.

To tackle this, she founded the Breast Without Spot (BWS) organization, which raises awareness about cancer and provides vital support to patients.

Looking ahead, Professor Okoye remains committed to shaping the future of healthcare through tireless advocacy for improved access, enhanced treatment options, and better outcomes for all.

Professor Francis Abayomi Durosinmi-Etti

Professor Francis Abayomi Durosinmi-Etti is a distinguished Clinical and Radiation Oncologist, as well as the Chairman of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine Consult Nigeria Limited (RANMED).

His contributions to cancer care, particularly in radiation therapy and clinical oncology, have had a transformative impact in Nigeria and beyond.

Professor Durosinmi-Etti played an instrumental role in developing cancer treatment infrastructure in Nigeria.

He was involved in the design and implementation of advanced cancer treatment technologies, including the AMRA Brachytherapy machine and the CERVIFIX machine. These innovations have significantly enhanced the precision and effectiveness of cancer treatments, improving patient outcomes in the region.

As a faculty member at the University of Lagos, Professor Durosinmi-Etti became the first professor of radiation therapy and oncology in Nigeria. His academic leadership has left a lasting impact, shaping the next generation of oncologists and researchers in the country. His influence in both clinical practice and education has positioned him as a key figure in the development of oncology in Nigeria.

Beyond his academic and clinical roles, Professor Durosinmi-Etti also served as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the National Hospital, Abuja.

He chaired the National Consultative Committee on Cancer Control from 2006 to 2015, helping to shape national policies and strategies for cancer care in Nigeria. His leadership in these positions has played a critical role in advancing cancer care at the national level.

Currently, Professor Durosinmi-Etti serves as the Chief Clinical Oncologist at the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre in Lagos, where he continues to oversee advanced treatment and research initiatives. As he approaches retirement, he is focusing on consulting services for the establishment of new radiotherapy and cancer centers, both locally and internationally.

His expertise extends to centre design, equipment selection, operational efficiency, quality assurance, and radiation protection, with a special emphasis on data collection for research.

Dr. Richardson Ajayi

Dr. Richardson Ajayi is a leading healthcare entrepreneur and the Executive Vice Chairman of Bridge Clinic in Nigeria.

Ajayi has over 30 years of professional experience in healthcare, specializing in fertility care and medical innovation.

He began his medical journey at King’s College Hospital School of Medicine and Dentistry in London before returning to Nigeria in 1996, where he pioneered fertility care in a country with limited infrastructure for such advanced treatments.

His pioneering work includes the first successful Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) procedure in Nigeria, marking a major breakthrough in fertility treatments.

With extensive experience in the healthcare sector, Dr. Ajayi has been a vocal supporter of digital healthcare transformation in Nigeria, emphasizing the importance of a data-driven approach to improve healthcare access and outcomes.

His efforts are particularly focused on improving the use of technology, healthcare financing and investments. Dr. Ajayi’s contributions are not limited to policy advocacy but have been instrumental in developing systems that aim to improve healthcare access.

By prioritizing research and the self-sufficiency of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry, he aims to continuously elevate the country’s global healthcare profile, particularly in the areas of accessibility, affordability, and the adoption of innovative healthcare solutions.

Dr Adeyemi Onabowale

Dr. Yemi Onabowale is the Founder, President, and CEO of the Reddington Hospital Group in Nigeria, which began operations in 2001.

Beyond Reddington Hospital, he oversees a network of healthcare facilities in Nigeria, which includes the Duchess International Hospital, a purpose-built, state-of-the-art 100-bed hospital offering primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare, and specialized centers such as the Reddington Wellness Centre and the Breast and Gynaecology Centre.

Dr. Onabowale’s experience spans internal medicine and healthcare management, leveraging over 40 years of expertise to advance high-quality medical care in Nigeria.

Currently serving on several super boards including a ministerial advisory committee established to advise the president on health care issues and strategies in Nigeria.

With a deep commitment to advancing medical care in the country, he has played a pivotal role in introducing cutting-edge healthcare technologies and services that rival international standards.

His contributions and achievements are instrumental in reducing the need for medical tourism, allowing Nigerians to access world-class care locally.

Professor Taiwo Lateef Sheikh

Professor Taiwo Lateef Sheikh is a distinguished psychiatrist and academic with expertise in mental health care and advocacy.

He is the founder of the Biological Psychiatry Society of Nigeria and the Psychotrauma Relief Society of Nigeria, as well as the convener of the Nigeria Suicide Prevention Advocacy Working Group, organizations dedicated to advancing mental health awareness and care.

Professor Sheikh’s research interests are vast, focusing on the genetics of depression and the stigma associated with mental health.⁠

A respected academic, he serves as a Professor of Psychiatry and Psychopharmacology at Ahmadu Bello University. His leadership roles include National Secretary of the West African College of Physicians (Nigeria) and President of Nigeria’s Biological Psychiatry Society.

Professor Sheikh has played a pivotal role in shaping key policies, contributing to the National Mental Health Policy (2013, 2023), the National Suicide Prevention Strategic Framework (2023), and the Kaduna State Mental Health Service Delivery Policy (2015).

As a former President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN), Professor Sheikh has been a leading voice in the push to decriminalize attempted suicide in Nigeria and advocate for mental health reform, leading the group that contributed to the passage of the National Mental Health Act in 2021, which marked a significant overhaul of the country’s outdated mental health laws.

Through culturally sensitive initiatives and open dialogue, Professor Sheikh has worked tirelessly to challenge misconceptions about mental health in Nigeria.

His career reflects a commitment to transforming healthcare systems and driving government action to improve mental health services nationwide.

Note: The personalities featured in this compilation have been carefully selected by a distinguished panel of editors, experts, and analysts at Nairametrics. It is important to note that none of the individuals listed have solicited their inclusion.

While this list aims to be comprehensive, it is by no means exhaustive; numerous other contributors have played significant roles in the healthcare sector in Nigeria. This compilation is exclusive to Nairametrics and may be updated periodically to reflect changes and advancements in the field. Feedback will be appreciated.