A new report reveals that almost 600,000 students are earning UK degrees without ever setting foot in the country.

The number of students enrolled in British universities overseas has increased significantly in recent years, according to the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi).

The Telegraph reported that in 2023, 576,705 students were enrolled “offshore” in UK degrees, up from 432,500 in 2019-20. This means that around 16% of all UK higher education students are now studying abroad.

Growth of offshore UK degrees

The trend of UK degrees being obtained overseas has grown by a third over the past three years. A notable portion of these students, about a quarter, were categorized as “distance learners,” meaning they were officially enrolled at British universities but were studying from abroad.

An additional 7% were attending British universities’ foreign branch campuses.

Many UK universities have expanded internationally by opening campuses overseas. Approximately 30 British institutions now operate degree programs through their foreign branches.

Transnational education: a growing trend

The increase in offshore students is linked to the expansion of “transnational education,” which involves UK universities offering degrees through their overseas branches or partnerships with foreign institutions.

These partnerships often allow local institutions to deliver British-accredited degrees, providing students in other countries with more accessible routes to a UK qualification.

According to The Telegraph, experts suggest that transnational education will continue to grow as UK universities face challenges related to a decline in international students enrolling in the UK.

These degrees are often cheaper than those earned in the UK, yet they still contribute significantly to the UK economy. In 2021, the sector generated around £2.4 billion, according to government estimates.

Concerns over data and degree quality

While the increase in offshore UK students is seen as beneficial in terms of broadening access to British education, Hepi raised concerns about the quality of these degrees.

The think tank noted a lack of comprehensive data on the subjects studied by transnational students, their graduation rates, and their post-graduation career outcomes.

Reports reveal that Hepi called on the Office for Students (OfS), the UK’s higher education regulator, to gather more detailed information to better understand the success and challenges of transnational education.

The OfS has acknowledged these concerns and plans to improve the data collection process in order to ensure better regulation and protection for both students and institutions.

Improving oversight and regulation

Director of strategy and delivery at the OfS, Josh Fleming, expressed support for transnational education, highlighting the global benefits of UK higher education.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that all students, whether studying in the UK or abroad, have access to a high-quality educational experience.

Fleming confirmed that the OfS is working to collect better data on transnational students to ensure effective regulation that protects students and reduces administrative burdens on institutions.

The future of transnational education looks set to grow, with more opportunities for students to earn UK degrees without leaving their home countries. However, the need for better data and oversight remains a priority to ensure these programs maintain quality and integrity.