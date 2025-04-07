The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has assured that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is being constructed to withstand the impacts of floods for up to 50 years.

Umahi made this disclosure during a stakeholder engagement session in Lagos, where he outlined the key features of the project and its long-term resilience, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Umahi emphasized that the highway’s pavement level would be elevated to the first floor of many buildings, ensuring it is well-prepared to withstand the effects of flooding and climate change over the next five decades.

The raised design is a crucial part of the project’s strategy to ensure the road remains functional and safe, regardless of environmental challenges.

“The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, has given the assurance that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is being constructed to withstand flood for about 50 years,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted the Minister saying, “We will make sure that our pavement level is going to counter any climate change.”

In addition to its flood resilience, Umahi highlighted that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will incorporate advanced features designed to ensure its long-term integrity and minimize disruptions.

One such feature is the installation of cable ducts, which will enable utility companies, including telecom providers, to lay cables without needing to cut through the road surface.

More insights

Umahi also emphasized the inclusion of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system along the highway, which will ensure rapid responses to emergencies. With a target response time of under five minutes, the system will significantly enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Another important feature discussed by the Minister of Works is the installation of evacuation corridors, which will improve traffic flow and provide swift exits in case of emergencies.

He noted that the highway will also feature green spaces with trees planted along its length, contributing both aesthetic value and environmental benefits.

The project will utilize concrete pavement, known for its durability and eco-friendly properties. This material choice not only ensures the highway’s longevity but also supports sustainability by earning carbon credits due to its reduced emissions during use.

The highway will pass through key locations, including the Dangote Refinery, where a 60-meter flyover is under construction to facilitate smooth truck movement. This, along with other planned infrastructure enhancements, aims to alleviate congestion and improve transportation efficiency.

Additionally, relief centers will be strategically placed along the route, offering amenities such as snack stops, petrol stations, supermarkets, and medical facilities.

These centers, he noted, are designed to enhance the travel experience and provide essential services to long-distance travelers.