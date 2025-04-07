United Nations (UN) agencies are urgently warning that unprecedented cuts in global aid could reverse years of progress in reducing maternal deaths, potentially leading to a rise in fatalities during pregnancy and childbirth.

A new UN report, Trends in Maternal Mortality, released on World Health Day, April 7, shows a 40% global decline in maternal deaths between 2000 and 2023, largely due to improved access to essential health services.

However, the report highlights that the pace of improvement has slowed significantly since 2016. It also reveals that an estimated 260,000 women died in 2023 as a result of complications from pregnancy or childbirth—equivalent to one maternal death every two minutes.

Humanitarian funding cuts impact healthcare

The report comes amid severe humanitarian funding cuts that are impacting essential healthcare in many regions, forcing countries to reduce vital services for maternal, newborn, and child health.

“These cuts have led to facility closures, loss of health workers, and disrupted supply chains for lifesaving medicines and treatments, such as those for haemorrhage, pre-eclampsia, and malaria—major causes of maternal deaths”

Without urgent action, UN agencies warn that pregnant women, especially in humanitarian settings where maternal deaths are already alarmingly high, will face severe consequences, the report states.

“While this report shows glimmers of hope, it also highlights how dangerous pregnancy still is in much of the world today, despite the existence of solutions to prevent and treat the complications that cause the vast majority of maternal deaths,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

He added, “In addition to ensuring access to quality maternity care, it will be critical to strengthen the underlying health and reproductive rights of women and girls—factors that underpin their prospects for healthy outcomes during pregnancy and beyond.” the report reads.

The report also provides the first global analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on maternal survival.

In 2021, approximately 40,000 more women died from pregnancy or childbirth-related causes compared to the previous year, with the total rising to 322,000 deaths. This surge was attributed to both direct COVID-19 complications and disruptions to maternity services.

“Global funding cuts to health services are putting more pregnant women at risk, especially in the most fragile settings, by limiting their access to essential care during pregnancy and the support they need when giving birth,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Persistent inequalities in maternal mortality

The report underscores persistent inequalities, with sub-Saharan Africa accounting for about 70% of global maternal deaths in 2023, despite significant progress since 2015.

Additionally, maternal mortality rates have stagnated in five regions, including Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Access to quality maternal health services is a right, not a privilege, and we all share the urgent responsibility to build well-resourced health systems that safeguard the life of every pregnant woman and newborn,” said Dr. Natalia Kanem, UNFPA’s Executive Director.

“By boosting supply chains, the midwifery workforce, and the disaggregated data needed to pinpoint those most at risk, we can and must end the tragedy of preventable maternal deaths and their enormous toll on families and societies.”

Maternal health risks in humanitarian emergencies

According to the report, pregnant women living in humanitarian emergencies face some of the highest risks globally. It further highlights that nearly two-thirds of global maternal deaths now occur in countries affected by fragility or conflict.

“For women in these settings, the risks are staggering,” the report states. “A 15-year-old girl in these environments faces a 1 in 51 risk of dying from a maternal cause over her lifetime, compared to 1 in 593 in more stable countries”

Countries with the highest maternal mortality risks

The report also identifies the highest risks in countries like Chad and the Central African Republic (1 in 24), followed by Nigeria (1 in 25), Somalia (1 in 30), and Afghanistan (1 in 40).

The UN agencies are calling for urgent investment to meet the Sustainable Development Goal target for maternal survival.

Currently, the world is significantly off-track, requiring a 15% annual reduction in maternal mortality, compared to the current 1.5% decline.