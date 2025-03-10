Nollywood actress and producer Omoni Oboli continues to make waves in movie distribution, leveraging YouTube to reach a massive audience.

Her latest film, Love In Every Word, has achieved an astounding 4.3 million views within just 72 hours of its release.

The film released on Friday, March 7, 2025, gained significant traction early on, racking up over 2 million views within the first 24 hours on YouTube.

Like many forward-thinking Nollywood producers, Oboli has embraced the platform as a powerful tool for film distribution, reaching viewers beyond traditional cinema halls.

At the center of all the buzz is former Big Brother Naija star Bamike ‘Bam Bam’ Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, whose performance in ‘Love In Every Word’ has sparked conversations about love, chemistry, and the impact of a soft-spoken yet compelling lead actress. Starring alongside Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe, Bam Bam has won over audiences with her nuanced portrayal of love and emotional vulnerability.

More insights

Produced by Omoni Oboli and written by Mfon-Abasi Micheal Inyang, Love In Every Word is a heartfelt romantic drama that explores love, emotional resilience, and the power of communication in relationships. While the storyline follows a familiar rom-com structure, its execution—particularly the performances—has set it apart from the crowd.

The film tells the story of two souls from different worlds who cross paths in an unexpected encounter. As emotions spark and cultural differences clash, they must navigate personal fears, societal expectations, and the delicate balance between love and self-discovery. With destiny presenting them with an opportunity for something real, the question remains: Will they take the leap, or will their differences keep them apart?

What you should know

Beyond her success on YouTube, Omoni Oboli’s presence in the industry remains undeniable. Last year, her film The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 became one of Nollywood’s top performers grossing N110 million in just three weeks.

Directed by Oboli, the film debuted with a strong opening weekend, pulling in N28.2 million. It maintained steady momentum, amassing N40.1 million in its second weekend (October 18–20) and another N27.2 million between October 25–31.

A highly successful presale campaign also contributed an additional N10 million in revenue, reflecting audience anticipation for this installment of the beloved Wives on Strike series.

The film explored themes of family, courage, and sacrifice, marking a notable shift from the more lighthearted tone of previous entries while maintaining the franchise’s commitment to social commentary.

With Omoni Oboli proving her ability to dominate both digital streaming and the box office, it is clear that she remains one of Nollywood’s most influential and innovative filmmakers.