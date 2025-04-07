The Federal Government plans to build an underwater tunnel from Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island to Snake Island, connecting the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway through the Badagry axis in Lagos.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, shared this vision during an interview session on Arise News Television on Sunday, emphasizing the role of the tunnel in facilitating this connection.

Umahi also outlined the Trans-Sahara Road, linking Calabar to Abuja via Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, and Nassarawa.

This network will form a loop, connecting Abuja to the North East through the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gomber Road, covering all six geopolitical zones and promoting national integration and improved infrastructure.

“The Trans-Sahara Road will run from Calabar to Ebonyi, from Ebonyi to Benue, from Benue to Kogi, from Kogi to Nassarawa, and then to Abuja. The Trans-Sahara Road is the third legacy project of the President.

“These legacy road projects are all interconnected. The Lagos-Calabar route links through Calabar down to Ebonyi and Abuja, while the Lagos end is linked through Ahmadu Bello Way to a lagoon, where we plan to build a tunnel through the lagoon to Snake Island, and then to Badagry, which will connect to the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway.

Looking at it from a broader perspective, this is all part of a loop. When you reach Abuja, you will then be able to connect to the North East via the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gomber Road. Thus, all six geopolitical zones are covered by these four legacy projects of Mr. President,” Umahi stated.

He emphasized that these interconnected projects, including the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and the Trans-Saharan Road, will significantly promote interregional trade, economic development, and national cohesion.

More insights

Umahi also shared important updates on the 750-kilometer Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project. He explained that the highway is being built in phases, with the first phase covering 47.47 kilometers. This section is designed with six lanes and includes provisions for a future rail line.

Construction of Section 1, which began in March 2024, is expected to take 36 months. So far, approximately 15 kilometers of both carriageways have been completed, starting from Ahmadu Bello Way (Drainage Zero).

The goal, he noted, is to complete 30 kilometers of Section 1 by May 25, 2025, which will include a continuous 20-kilometer stretch from Ahmadu Bello Way, as well as an additional 10 kilometers near Eleko Junction.

Umahi acknowledged challenges, such as sandfill settlement and ocean surges around Drainage 13, which have caused delays in concrete work. However, he assured that corrective measures are being implemented to minimize further disruptions.

Looking ahead, Section 2, which spans 55 kilometers from Eleko to the Lekki Deep Seaport and Dangote Industrial Corridor, is on track to see 10 kilometers of completed roadwork soon. He added that the addition of planned flyovers will further improve traffic flow and enhance cargo evacuation efficiency.

Umahi also revealed that flag-off ceremonies for the Calabar and Akwa Ibom sections are planned for mid-April, with the Trans-Saharan Highway set to launch in Ebonyi State on April 16.