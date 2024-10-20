Nigerian actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has marked a successful return to the big screen with her latest film The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3, which has already garnered N10 million in presale ticket vouchers.

The milestone follows the recent launch of a new, innovative voucher system designed to facilitate early ticket sales for films.

The presale figures were announced in an Instagram post by Oboli, who expressed her gratitude to fans and supporters of the film.

“We have sold N10 million in vouchers alone, and counting. This is massive! Because of you, so many people will get to watch The Uprising for free,” Oboli wrote, celebrating the early success of the movie.

Nigerian Box Office also confirmed, ”Omoni Oboli & Nile group have announced that The Uprising made N10M in presales. That’s a huge figure for a new system launched a few weeks ago.”

The film, now showing nationwide, represents Oboli’s return to cinema after a five-year hiatus. The premiere, held on October 13, 2024, at EbonyLife Place in Lagos, was attended by notable Nollywood figures including Uche Jombo, Hilda Dokubo, Chioma Akpotha, and Femi Branch, as well as media personalities and industry influencers.

What we know

The presale success of The Uprising is largely attributed to the launch of the “Atlas by Reach” voucher system, a new platform developed by Nile Media Entertainment Group.

This system allows filmgoers to purchase tickets in advance and gift them to others, making it easier for fans and influencers to promote movies before their official release. Nile Media’s CEO, Moses Babatope, emphasized the potential of the voucher system to drive economic growth within the entertainment sector.

“This innovation has the potential to grow admissions, increase sales, and boost the nation’s economy,” Babatope stated. “We are pushing boundaries in Nollywood by introducing a groundbreaking system that redefines the way tickets are sold. Pre-selling for films is now a reality, and it’s transforming the industry.”

The voucher system was launched in conjunction with The Uprising, and its early success signals a promising future for similar models in Nollywood. Babatope noted that the initiative could encourage other filmmakers to adopt pre-selling strategies, helping them maximize box office performance and reach wider audiences.

What you should know

The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 is the latest installment in the Wives on Strike franchise, which gained widespread acclaim for its blend of social commentary and comedy.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and directed by Oboli, the new film takes a darker turn, telling the story of a mother’s quest to rescue her kidnapped son, which leads her into a violent and dangerous world.

Following the success of the previous films, Wives on Strike: The Uprising continues to address societal issues through the lens of female empowerment, with Oboli once again delivering a gripping narrative that resonates with Nigerian audiences.