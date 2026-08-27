LAWMA seals market, targets 24 facilities in Lekki axis over waste violations

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has identified 24 markets, commercial and institutional facilities across the Ajah-Lekki axis for compliance enforcement over persistent violations of waste management requirements and other environmental regulations.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has identified 24 markets, commercial and institutional facilities across the Ajah-Lekki axis for compliance enforcement over persistent violations of waste management requirements and other environmental regulations.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed this on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, while speaking on the outcome of the Authority’s latest enforcement exercise.

The development followed a monitoring and enforcement exercise conducted on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, by the LAWMA Project WISE team in collaboration with officials of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), military personnel and the Nigeria Police at the Eleganza and Issa Imamu Market areas of Ajah.



What he is saying



Gbadegesin said the identified facilities had been listed for compliance enforcement following observed violations of approved waste management requirements.

The facilities include Kodak Moment, Bayrock Lifestyle, Caelum Nigeria Ltd, Alpha Pharmacy, Amazon Farm, Ramayaa Mall, Simply Africa Place, Aries Safia, Wolly Mall, Delightful Toy Shop, New Creation Church and The Logic Church.

Others are Dow Eye Clinic, Time Oak Hotel, L OMP, Furniture House, Fashion Design Factory, De Phantom Hotel, Elizade Motors, Trinity, Living Faith Church, Premium Rentals, Christ Chapel Church and QMB Mart.

Gbadegesin said, “We have continued to engage and monitor facilities to secure compliance, but where establishments continue to default after being allowed to comply, we will take the necessary enforcement measures.”

He said the Authority’s responsibility was to ensure that commercial activities did not compromise proper waste management or residents’ right to a clean and orderly environment.

Gbadegesin said LAWMA would continue to engage operators and monitor their compliance before taking enforcement action against persistent defaulters.

</bMore insight

</bAt Eleganza, the enforcement team dislodged illegal structures erected along road corridors and pedestrian walkways by traders, which had obstructed the movement of motorists and pedestrians.



Issa Imamu Market was also sealed following persistent indiscriminate disposal of waste along the roadside.



Gbadegesin has repeatedly urged Lagos residents to embrace responsible waste disposal practices to support a cleaner and more sustainable city.

He called on residents to support enforcement efforts by shunning indiscriminate dumping and promptly reporting environmental violations.

He said LAWMA would combine engagement and improved waste management services with firm compliance enforcement.

He urged businesses, markets, institutions and residents to comply with approved waste management requirements and cooperate with enforcement teams.

The LAWMA boss stressed that sustained compliance was essential to preventing indiscriminate dumping, protecting public spaces and maintaining a cleaner environment across Lagos.

What you should know

</bThe Lagos State Government had in October 2024 shut down Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets over unsanitary conditions and several environmental breaches.



The lockdown was initiated by officials from LAWMA and the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) following directives from the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Wahab said the closure would allow stakeholders to assess the situation and improve public health and environmental conditions around the markets.

He said the conditions in the markets had deteriorated to a point where immediate intervention was necessary.

The commissioner said the enforcement action was part of a broader strategy to promote cleanliness and environmental compliance across markets in the state.

The latest enforcement exercise reflects the state government’s continued push to strengthen compliance with waste management and environmental regulations across Lagos.